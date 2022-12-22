This is your chance to have a say in our future Members Public

Special workshops are being held to encourage more people to help lead the Bay to a brighter and more prosperous future. It is all part of telling the Torbay Story, a new initiative to sell and promote the resort, detailing what a great place it is to live, work, visit

Jim Parker
News
Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne and Noddy Holder among stars to join forces on new Christmas single Members Public

This Christmas Time is inspired by letters written by World War 1 British soldiers to their loved ones during the festive holidays. Ozzy Osbourne and Slade frontman Noddy Holder are among the stars who have joined forces on a new Christmas single in support of a cancer awareness project. Recorded

Torbay Weekly
Beyond The Bay

£950,000 for 'exciting new learning spaces' at South Devon College Members Public

MP Anthony Mangnall has welcomed news that South Devon College has been awarded £954,510 of Government funding. The Strategic Priorities Grant cash will allow the college’s technology advancement centre to be outfitted with a broad range of specialist equipment. This centre will be supported by a suite of

Torbay Weekly
News
Mary Berry (Yui Mok/PA)

Mary Berry reveals how she uses a sleeping bag during her Christmas meal prep Members Public

The former Great British Bake Off judge will be hosting a festive cooking special where she reveals more of her tips for the Christmas feast. Dame Mary Berry has revealed she wraps her Christmas turkey in a sleeping bag after it is cooked to keep it insulated while she has

Torbay Weekly
Beyond The Bay
Sooty, Sweep and Soo

Young Sooty fan quizzes loveable bear about his long showbusiness career Members Public

Richard Cadell said Sooty is a ‘very clever little bear’ for having a 75-year showbusiness career despite never uttering a word to the audience. Sooty, who celebrates his 75th year in showbiz in 2023, is famously tight-lipped when it comes to talking to the audience and will only whisper in

Torbay Weekly
Beyond The Bay

It's great to be home for Christmas - it's great to be in Torbay Members Public

I would like to take off my humbug hat off and raise it to a group of gentlemen who are bringing a huge dollop of festive cheer to thousands of people this Christmas. Take a bow, The Out of Tuna's - a singing group based on the now famous Fisherman's

Jim Parker
News

Adapted performances for Princess Theatre Aladdin panto fans with additional needs Members Public

Torquay's Princess Theatre panto Aladdin includes adapted performances to ensure the festive show can be enjoyed by audiences with additional needs. One performance sees the ambience of the auditorium and theatre 'rules' are relaxed. The relaxed performance is adapted in a number of ways to reduce anxiety and create a

Nikki Belso
News

John Hart - man of many talents from businessman and charity champion to grammars campaigner and Titanic tragedy expert Members Public

Well-known quantity surveyor and charity fund raiser John Hart has died at his home in Torquay aged 88. He will also be remembered as an expert on the Titanic sinking after discovering virtually by chance that his father had been a hero of the famous boat tragedy 110 years ago.

Jim Parker
News

Featured Posts

'This world will be poorer without you in it Roger, and this world is a richer place today because of you'

Tributes after Ruth Madoc, star of Princess Theatre Torquay panto and TV sitcom Hi-de-Hi!, dies

Britain’s Got Talent reunion during annual brokers’ charity day

ICAP Charity Day

Authors →

Torbay Weekly

Nikki Belso

Dave Thomas