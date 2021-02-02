Stunning apartment overlooking Torquay Marina

Published: 12:05 PM February 2, 2021 Updated: 10:38 AM February 7, 2021

Commanding exceptional sea views over Torquay Marina, our fabulous property of the week captures the essence of living in the English Riviera.

Braddons Cliffe is a select purpose-built development of just twelve homes set on the hillside above the harbour. The principal room flows out on to a balcony facing a southerly aspect, from where the views are best enjoyed.

Torquay's town centre and bustling harbour are located at the base of the hill where a comprehensive range of amenities and leaisure activities can be found. The seafront promenade leads from the harbour past Torquay Marina and Princess Theatre toward the flagship beach of Torre Abbey Sands.

There is a secure communal entrance with stepped approach rising to the second floor/top level where a private door opens to the spacious reception hall.

The sitting room features full-width double-glazed sliding patio doors opening to the private balcony facing a southerly aspect and from where the outstanding coastal views are enjoyed.

The kichen / dining room is comprehensively fitted with a range of beech-effect units with integrated De Dietrich induction hob and double oven with combination oven/microwave over, washer/dryer, dishwasher and fridge/freezer, plus a cupboard housing the electric boiler and double-glazed window to the rear of the development.

The inner hall comes with skylight window, while bedroom 1 boasts a tilt and turn picture window enjoying the exceptional sea views and range of fitted wardrobes.

The bathroom suite has a 'P' shaped shower bath, wash hand basin and WC, part-tiled walls, illuminated mirror, chrome heated towel rail, tiled floor and skylight window.

Bedroom 2 has a double-glazed window to the rear and fitted wardrobes. It is en-suite with shower cubicle, wash hand basin and WC. Cupboard housing the unvented hot water cylinder. Part-tiled walls, tiled floor and skylight.

Outside, a driveway approach leads to the rear of the development where No.11 benefits from a garage (second in from the far right), with remote controlled door, mezzanine storage within the pitched roof having ladder access and skylight widow.

The property is on the market for £320,000. For more details, please call John Lake on 01803 328899 or visit www.johnlake.co.uk



Fabulous bright kitchen / dining room - Credit: John Lake