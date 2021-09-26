Babbacombe Theatre's treat for fans of Take That and Robbie Williams
- Credit: Submitted
There is a treat in store for fans of Take That and Robbie Williams at the Babbacombe Theare, Torquay, next month.
The Everything Changes stage show on Saturday, October 9, at 7.30pm claims to be the only production in which the cast portray Gary, Mark, Howard, and Robbie headlining a fully live production featuring an 11-piece band and dancers.
Prepare for, what is being billed as, what 'could be, the greatest night of your lives'.
Theatregoers are invited to enjoy all Take That's greatest hits – Pray, Shine, Greatest Day, These Days, Back for Good, Patience, Never Forget, How Deep is Your Love, Babe, Sure and Everything Changes.
Show producer Mick Mason said: “Fellow anthems Let Me Entertain You, Rock DJ, Millennium, Angels, She’s the One, Eternity and Candy feature as Robbie Williams, played by Dean Betton, also takes centre stage.
” Dean has been bringing the magic of Robbie Williams to audiences across the UK and overseas now for seven years.
"He brings the charisma and cheeky personality to the stage."
Tickets are available from the venue’s box office - call 01803 3283854 - or from the website, www.babbacombe-theatre.com