Torquay Museum’s education goes virtual 

Published: 12:00 AM January 21, 2021 Updated: 9:00 AM January 21, 2021

Torquay Museum is an inspiring choice for an educational visit.

Students of all ages have benefited from the museum's education programme which links to its collections, exhibitions and the English Riviera Geopark.

Torquay Museum welcomes all types of formal and informal education groups, from primary schools to further education and adult learners.

Children during the Ancient Egypt workshop - Credit: Torquay Museum

The schools programme helps pupils to explore the collections, discover links to their own lives and connect them to the wider world. The displays and exhibitions are a wonderful resource for students of all ages.

All of the workshops have enquiry-based learning at their core and are designed to offer children an inspiring and memorable experience at the museum. They mix the chance to handle real museum objects with drama, costumes and hands on activities.

While the museum is currently closed and with many pupils now learning from home, the museum wants to make sure that it continues to support children, families and teachers.

This has been made easier due to the museum receiving an Arts Council England Cultural Recovery Grant.

Roman handling collection for school workshops - Credit: Torquay Museum

Some of the money received has been invested in the creation of virtual workshops with the help of Emberlense Films.

These focus on some of the museum's most-popular topics: Ancient Egypt, Roman Devon, The Stone Age and Explorers.

Each workshop consists of an informative virtual tour of a museum gallery followed by a question and answer session and follow-up activities.

The Ancient Egypt workshop features the museum's boy Mummy Psamtek and looks at topics including arts and crafts, food and drink, entertainment, hieroglyphics, religion and the embalming process.

The Roman Devon film explores the impact that the Roman invasion of Britain had on the everyday lives of the tribes who inhabited the local area, life in the Roman army and the recent discoveries at the archaeological site at Ipplepen.

The museum is also making the most of its website and social media to involve people.

Weekly family activities are shared on Saturdays with ideas that you can do during lockdown, including crafts and science experiments inspired by the museum’s collections.

There will also be a 'Torquay Time Travellers'' activity on Mondays which will feature different historical eras with related activities and downloadable resources such as historical recipes, games and mystery objects.

The museum hopes the things it is doing will help children, families and teachers to continue to engage with the museum during this difficult time and staff are continuing to work on new ways to improve the things that it can offer.