Spooky October half-term activities at Torquay Museum

Published: 12:00 AM October 21, 2021 Updated: 5:38 AM October 21, 2021

This October half-term, Torquay Museum plays host to a feast of Halloween-themed, family-friendly activities, from a Witches and Wizards Day to spooky exotic animal handling sessions.

If you’ve ever wanted to learn about, and handle, rather spooky snakes, reptiles and large bugs up close, then you’re in for a treat as the museum welcomes small animal experience specialists, Frazoo.

Frazoo Halloween events - Credit: Torquay Museum

They will run interactive animal handling sessions on October 26, 27 and 28 at 10.15am, 11.30am, 1.15pm and 3pm.

Frazie Hulbert with a chameleon - Credit: Torquay Museum

Run by primary school teacher Frazie Hulbert, who has had a passion for exotic animals since childhood, these exciting and informative activity sessions with gentle, friendly rescue animals are ideal for curious-minded children aged five years and over.

Frazie has given many talks in schools with her own animals, and as a volunteer at Bristol Zoo and Totnes Rare Breeds Farm.

A crested gecko - Credit: Torquay Museum

So, if you fancy stroking a stick insect, cuddling a chameleon, bonding with a beetle, giggling at a gecko, or snuggling with a snake, visit Torquay Museum’s website to reserve your tickets, which are £3 per participating child - who must have a museum entry ticket, and be aged five years or older.

Spaces are very limited, as handling sessions are small and very popular, so book your tickets quickly to avoid disappointment.

In celebration of the spookiest time of the year, Torquay Museum is also organising a fun-filled, family-friendly Witches and Wizards Halloween Celebration Day, on Saturday, October 30, from 10am to 4pm.

Witches and Wizards Day - Credit: Torquay Museum

There will be potions making with a couple of wizards that visitors will be very familiar with.

Then visitors can make their own wands under expert supervision, along with lots of other Wizardy crafts.

A storyteller will read from the novels of some favourite witches and wizards.

There will also be a Fantastic Beasts-themed trail around the museum, and even a witches and wizards selfie booth.

Visitors are encouraged to come dressed as their favourite wizard or witch character to add to the fun of the day, and also to enter our fancy dress parade.

Tickets for Torquay Museum’s Witches and Wizards Halloween Celebration Day are £6 each.

Ticket numbers are strictly limited, so advance booking is essential to avoid disappointment.

There are three booking slots for the potions class, so choose from the following times: 11.30am, 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

Book your tickets online in advance via the what's on page on Torquay Museum’s website. As this is a special event day, unfortunately annual museum return tickets are not valid.