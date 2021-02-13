Published: 7:30 AM February 13, 2021 Updated: 9:24 AM February 13, 2021

This Property of the Week - a lovely, spacious four/five bedroom family home with many original features inside and out - features a level, enclosed garden, garage and off-road parking.

From the property in Westhill Road, Torquay, are open views to the front and rear, the latter encompassing Cary Castle and the two churches in St Marychurch.

A porch with part double-glazed front door opens to an L-shaped hall with concealed radiator and stairs to first floor with cupboard under.

Off the hall is a lounge with bay to the front with double-glazed windows, with plant shelf and panelling under. A high ceiling features cornice, while the room has a picture rail, double panel radiator, and an ornate fireplace with coal-effect living flame gas fire.

The dining room has double-glazed windows to the front, ceiling cornice and picture rail, radiator, ornate fireplace with log-effect living flame gas fire, cupboards into one alcove.

A study/bedroom 5 features a deep fireplace ideal for displays while a utility room has worktop with stainless steel sink unit, cupboards under, plumbing for washing machine, radiator, and space for other appliances.

There is a separate cloakroom/WC with Worcester gas boiler supplying central heating and hot water.

The kitchen is fitted with a comprehensive range of modern units - Credit: Ridgewater

The kitchen is fitted with a comprehensive range of modern units to both walls and floor with soft close cupboards and drawers, Gemstone Triassic worktops incorporating one-and-a-half bowl sink unit, ceramic hob, eye-level double oven and grill with hood over, plumbed for dishwasher, beamed ceiling, Velux double-glazed roof window, concealed radiator, . There is also ample space for a table and chairs as well as other appliances. There is a tiled floor, double-glazed window and door to rear garden, also enjoying views towards the churches.

Upstairs, there is a separate WC on a half landing. The main landing, with access to a front loft space, opens to the bedrooms.

The main bedroom includes en-suite plus wardrobes built into alcoves with cupboards over. The en-suite shower room has a large shower cubicle, close couple WC, his and hers wash basins in vanity wash basin with cupboards over.

Bedroom two has wardrobes built into the corners with cupboards over, double glazed window to front with open views, radiator, and a vanity wash basin.

The bathroom has a white suite comprising panelled bath with Mira electric shower over, vanity wash basin, frosted double glazed window, radiator, shelved airing cupboard with factory lagged hot water cylinder. There is access to large rear loft space.

Bedroom three has lovely views to the parish churches, pedestal wash basin, radiator.

Bedroom four also has lovely views to the parish churches, a pedestal wash basin, radiator, and built in double wardrobe with cupboards over.

Outside there is a paved driveway to the front with turning area leading to garage. There are well-stocked border beds with palms and shrubs. A gate to leads to the rear of the property.

A detached garage has an up-and-over door, electric supply, window and personal door.

An enclosed level rear garden has a paved patio area and lawn with wide, well-stocked border beds - Credit: Ridgewater

An enclosed level garden to the rear has a paved patio area and lawn, wide well-stocked border beds with apple tree and soft fruits. There is also a greenhouse and fish pond.

The property is on the market with a asking price of £399,950 with Ridgewater Sales and Lettings. For details, call 01803 525100.