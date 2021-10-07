Pictures celebrate Agatha Christie’s Imperial Hotel 

Published: 12:00 AM October 7, 2021 Updated: 7:53 AM October 7, 2021

The terrace where both Miss Marple and Poirot sat in the Agatha Christie novel Sleeping Murder - Credit: Torquay Museum

Torquay and South Devon are intimately linked with Agatha Christie both as a person and as a writer and many local places such as Kents Cavern and The Pavilion make an appearance in her novels.

One of the iconic buildings featured in her books is The Imperial Hotel where Agatha regularly attended many social functions.

Interior picture of The Imperial Hotel - Credit: Torquay Museum

In ‘The Body in the Library’, Miss Marple is found at the hotel that is masquerading under the name ‘The Majestic’.

When Miss Marple is explaining how she was able to uncover the murderer’s identity in ‘Sleeping Murder’, she’s again sitting on the terrace of The Imperial.

Under the pseudonym ‘The Majestic’, The Imperial is also found in ‘Peril at End House’.

The ballroom was used for several scenes in The Body in the Library - Credit: Torquay Museum

In this book, Torquay is called St Loo, the ‘Queen of Watering Places’.

This time, however, it is Hercule Poirot and his friend Hastings who visit the hotel and meet Miss Buckley, who lives at End House ‘a tumble-down old place’ overlooking the hotel.

The Imperial Hotel with Rock End on the right - Credit: Torquay Museum

The ‘End House’ in the book was in reality based on a real house called ‘Rock End’.

Agatha’s description of the fictional house and its setting almost exactly matches the real house.

