News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > Things to do

Gallery

Picture special: Torquay seafront

person

Stephen Coombes

Published: 6:00 PM November 7, 2021
Torquay war memorial

Torquay war memorial - Credit: Stephen Coombes

On Remembrance Day, photographer Stephen Coombes' image of Torquay war memorial honours those who laid down their lives for us.

Retired bus driver Stephen, who lives in Torbay, spends a great deal of his spare time taking photographs of our #NaturallyInspiring Torbay and South Devon.

In this feature, Stephen shares the beauty of the Bay and surrounding area with Torbay Weekly readers.

This week, Stephen shares his images of the war memorial, Torre Abbey, the harbour and Pavilion.

Stephen would like to dedicate his pictures to the NHS frontline and support staff for all the tremendous life-saving work they are doing. Our Heroes.

The new Hampton Hilton hotel in Torquay

The new Hampton Hilton hotel in Torquay - Credit: Stephen Coombes

Torquay Pavilion

Torquay Pavilion - Credit: Stephen Coombes

St John's Church overlooks the harbour in Torquay 

St John's Church overlooks the harbour in Torquay - Credit: Stephen Coombes

Torre Abbey

Torre Abbey - Credit: Stephen Coombes

Torquay harbour

Torquay harbour - Credit: Stephen Coombes

Torquay's Princess Pier

Torquay's Princess Pier - Credit: Stephen Coombes


Torquay News

Don't Miss

Byron Moore of Torquay in action battles for the ball with Tyler French of Wrexham during the Nation

Torquay United

Johnson aims to get new winger match fit and sign him for longer

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Chilli farm polytunnel

Chilli Farm for sale with £1.25 million to £2 million asking price

Jim Parker

Author Picture Icon
Oz Clarke with Food Drink Devon Award winners 

Torbay and South Devon's finest honoured at Food Drink Devon awards

Nikki Belso

person
Carers need support too

Health Care

Norrms McNamara: A fragment of my mind

Norrms McNamara Purple Angel dementia campaign

Author Picture Icon