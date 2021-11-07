Picture special: Torquay seafront

Gallery

On Remembrance Day, photographer Stephen Coombes' image of Torquay war memorial honours those who laid down their lives for us.

Retired bus driver Stephen, who lives in Torbay, spends a great deal of his spare time taking photographs of our #NaturallyInspiring Torbay and South Devon.

In this feature, Stephen shares the beauty of the Bay and surrounding area with Torbay Weekly readers.

This week, Stephen shares his images of the war memorial, Torre Abbey, the harbour and Pavilion.

Stephen would like to dedicate his pictures to the NHS frontline and support staff for all the tremendous life-saving work they are doing. Our Heroes.

The new Hampton Hilton hotel in Torquay - Credit: Stephen Coombes

Torquay Pavilion - Credit: Stephen Coombes

St John's Church overlooks the harbour in Torquay - Credit: Stephen Coombes

Torre Abbey - Credit: Stephen Coombes

Torquay harbour - Credit: Stephen Coombes

Torquay's Princess Pier - Credit: Stephen Coombes



