Picture special: Christmas sparkle

Published: 12:01 PM December 17, 2020

Red and gold is the colour theme to this festive wreath - Credit: Stephen Coombes

Christmas is celebrated with this week’s photographs by Stephen Coombes.

Retired bus driver Stephen, who lives in Torbay, spends a great deal of his spare time taking photographs of our #NaturallyInspiring Torbay and South Devon. In this feature, Stephen shares the beauty of the Bay and surrounding area with Torbay Weekly readers.

This week, Stephen shares his images of the beautiful decorations at the Hare and Hounds in Kingskerswell .

Stephen would like to dedicate his pictures to the NHS frontline and support staff for all the tremendous life-saving work they are doing. Our Heroes