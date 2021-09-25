Musicians unite for Brixham Theatre show about the sea

Published: 1:00 PM September 25, 2021

Internationally acclaimed musicians come together for the first time to present an innovative new show about the sea and all its creature characters - and its heading to Brixham Theatre.

With singers from different parts of Devon and Cornwall coming together and fronted by Brixham shanty group Missin’ Tackle, The Becoming is musical storytelling at its most imaginative and inclusive.

Directed by author, poet and singer Nicola Harrison, the show features selkies, mermaids, pirate girls and seahorses.

The Becoming band creates the music of the sea with percussion by folk musician Jo May and virtuoso guitar playing by Gerard Cousins.

This oceanic music weaves around poetic words and singing by its creator Nicola Harrison and the extraordinary sea odyssey that is the centrepiece of this show is shaped by Pete Watson’s accordion soundscape.

Shanty singing at the beginning, middle and end of the show, is made doubly exciting by the accompanying accordion and drums, while audiences are invited to participate in free shanty singing workshops.

With folk dancing for everyone at the end, the show is an innovative musical experience combining poetry, music, percussion and song with musical improvisation and interludes to represent the sea in all its guises.

The Becoming will be at Ashburton Arts Centre on October 10, Brixham Theatre on October 15 and Teignmouth Pavilions on October 16.