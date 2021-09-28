Master musician Jim set for Paignton concert

Published: 12:00 AM September 28, 2021 Updated: 8:09 AM September 28, 2021

Star French horn player Jim Rattigan, backed by The Simon Latarche Trio from Cornwall, are appearing in Paignton this month.

Jim has performed all over the world both as a jazz soloist and as a band member of various groups, including the Michael Brecker Quindectet, the Charlie Haden / Carla Bley Liberation Music Orchestra, the McCoy Tyner Big Band, Django Bates’ Delightful Precipice, the Creative Jazz Orchestra with Kenny Wheeler, Brad Mehldau with the Britten Sinfonia, the Guy Barker Big Band and the Simon Purcell Octet.

He has toured and recorded with the Mike Gibbs Band and the Hans Koller Band with Steve Swallow and Bill Frisell, Julian Arguelles Ensemble, Mark lockheart’s Scratch Band and the London Sinfonietta.

Jim has played on numerous film scores including several James Bond movies, Lord Of The Rings, Batman, The Bourne Ultimatum, Moulin Rouge, Shrek, Florence and many more.

He has also written music for film, TV and radio - and worked with many pop artists including Shirley Bassey, Tom Jones, Barry Manilow, Paul McCartney, Burt Bacharach, Josh Stone, Rick Astley, George Michael, Pulp, Damon Albarn, Adele and Paloma Faith.

He has also toured with Tony Bennett, Nigel Kennedy’s group, recorded with the folk singer June Tabor and performed with Blues singer Michael O’Callaghan.

Jim’s most recent album ‘When’ released last December has gained some great reviews, and he will be playing tracks from that album at the gig, plus some standards and tunes composed by Simon Latarche.

Tickets for the Fougou Jazz concert at Preston Conservative Club on September 28 are available at £12 in advance, online from www.fougoumusic.com, or £13 on the door on the night. Doors open at 7.30pm and the music starts at 8pm.