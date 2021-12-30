News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Exercise the 'chuckle muscle' with comedian Jason Manford

Nikki Belso

Published: 7:00 AM December 30, 2021
Jason Manford will be at the Babbacombe Theatre next month

Jason Manford will be at the Babbacombe Theatre next month

He’s back!  It’s been a busy few years for Jason Manford since his last smash-hit stand-up show but fans of his Absolute Radio show will know this nationally acclaimed comedian hasn’t changed a bit.

Jason said: “After the fun we had on my last tour ‘Muddle Class’, I’m excited to get back on the road with my new stand-up show, ‘Like Me’.

"In these trying times it’s always important to be able to get away for a couple of hours and exercise the old chuckle muscle!

"So I’m coming to the Babbacombe Theatre so we can have a good laugh together. See you then.”

Jason Manford will be at the Babbacombe Theatre on Friday, January 28, at 7.30pm. Tickets - on sale to over-14s - are available online at www.babbacombe-theatre.com or by calling 01803 328385

