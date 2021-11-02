Chicago at Princess Theatre Torquay: So hot it’s criminal! 

Review

Review: Chicago

Venue: Princess Theatre, Torquay

Wow, wow, wow! This show is so hot it’s criminal! Chicago simply sizzles from start to finish. It hits the mark on so many levels – it’s just pure class.

With sensational timeless classics All That Jazz, Cell Block Tango, Razzle Dazzle and Class packaged and delivered with such professionalism and style, it is first class and faultless.

Faye Brookes, best known for her role as Kate Connor in ITV’s Coronation Street, was divine as the delishly devious chorus girl Roxie, alongside high-kicking, outrageously delightful Djalenga Scott as Velma Kelly. These two classy ladies were outstanding.

Liam Marcellino was perfect as the flamboyant attorney Billy Flynn, suitably adorned by feathered dancers and using his charm to intoxicate the inmates and press alike.

Taking care of business was “Mama” Morton, played by the amazing Sinitta and, mama, she was sure good to us all!

Owning the stage in “Mister Cellophane” was Joel Montague as Roxie’s down-trodden husband Amos and hitting the extremely high notes was Divina De Campo as the very proper Mary Sunshine.

Mesmerising dancers with killer choreographies, combined with a sexy, sassy score and a top-notch live ten-piece jazz band make this one of the best productions I’ve seen for a long time.

It would be a crime to miss this show while it’s in town. Chicago continues at the Princess Theatre until Saturday, November 6.

Kathy Uglow