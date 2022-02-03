Cast set to shine as Starlight opens for season

Starlight is set to open for its 2022 season at the Babbacombe Theatre.

Opening on Tuesday, February 15, the show will run weekly every Tuesday and Wednesday at 8.15pm until Wednesday, October 19.

If you like to catch a matinee, you can book for Wednesday, August 17, at 2.30pm.

The production will feature some of the most iconic names in music, TV, the movies and musical theatre - all performed by a talented cast, whose flame promises to never dim throughout the entire production.

Starlight opens on February 15 - Credit: Babbacombe Theatre

Hear them, sing opulent songs from stunning movie soundtracks, Westside Story, Easy Rider and Moulin Rouge, from Broadway and West End award-winning shows Starlight Express, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Tick Tick Boom.

They are just as adept, too, at performing pop hits old and new, with songs from the Beatles, Sir Elton John, Dame Shirley Bassey, Tina Turner, Ricky Martin, S Club 7, Steppenwolf, Robbie Williams and Westlife.

The show’s producer/director Colin Matthews says Steve Laister will once again be doing what he does best... entertain audiences.

Steve headlines and introduces some new, never seen before, unique comedic characters.

As a winner of the Sir Norman Wisdom's Award for Comedy Excellence, Steve is as equally poised as a singer as he is a comedian.

Pitching towards the heavens and reaching for the stars with their astounding vocal ability are West End vocalist Paul Cobley, multi-talented Wayne Martin, singing sensation Lindsey Collard, star of ‘The Voice’ Holly Cosgrove, and the theatre's very own Kidz & Co.

It takes a great team to organise and orchestrate a successful theatre production, and Starlight is no exception.

Danze Chique, the resident team of dancers, continue to raise the standard every season.

Their commitment to interpreting the dynamic choreography of Lucy O’Neill, working in harmony with the exciting musical arrangements of Pete Leonard, is paramount to the show’s success.

What could be very ordinary becomes extraordinary when everyone gets the chance to shine.

With the dynamic mix of a great script, combining classic variety from decades past with current and new topics, the constellation of stars performing on the Babbacombe boards will be looking to exceed audiences’ expectations throughout 2022.

To book tickets, or for more details, contact the theatre’s box office on 01803 328385 or log on to www.babbacombe-theatre.com