All the big hits as Merrill Osmond brings show to Babbacombe

Published: 7:00 AM August 29, 2021

The lead singer and bassist for the family group that was renowned for being the most popular boy bands of the 1970s is Merrill Osmond.

Merrill is currently touring the UK and as part of that small but very select tour he will be performing all the big hits with his band from The Osmond's at the Babbacombe Theatre on Friday, September 10, at 7.30pm.

As part of his show, Merrill will also be reminiscing about his experiences of growing up within one of the world’s biggest bands, the famous people he has met and how he wrote so many of the world-famous hits.

Now established as a solo artist, he continues to tour extensively worldwide, performing in many major venues, but nevertheless he also enjoys playing in smaller venues where he can get up close to his audiences and actually see their faces.

Merrill sang lead on 27 gold records, produced, and wrote the music and lyrics for five number one hits – quite an achievement!

Collectively, the Osmonds produced 47 platinum and gold records and there is still no other recording artists that has earned as many gold records in one year as the Osmond family did.

It's Merrill's incredible voice you can hear on such hits as One Bad Apple, Let Me In, Love Me for A Reason, Goin' Home, The Proud One, I Can't Stop, Having A Party and Crazy Horses and undoubtedly audiences who remembers the 1970s or just love the music of that era, will pick up on the fact that five decades later he still has that instantly recognisable voice.

There is also the opportunity to meet with Merrill during a pre-show meet and greet session, with the very best seats in the house as part of that package.

Check with the Babbacombe Theatre box office directly on how to be included as part of that limited group, as tickets for the meet and greet are not available online - call 01803 328385.

Otherwise, usual tickets can be booked online refer to the website, www.babbacombe-theatre.com