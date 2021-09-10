Audition call for Babbacombe Theatre Christmas show dancers

Published: 4:35 PM September 10, 2021

The Babbacombe Theatre is putting out a call to all talented young dancers who aspire to perform, to attend an audition for this season's forthcoming Christmas show.

The production company is looking for dancers aged 15-plus to join their strong troupe and it is imperative all those auditioning are strong in all aspects of dance and if they can sing well too, that would be an added bonus.

The auditions will be held at the venue on Sunday, September 12, at 11am.

Doors will be open at 10.30am and all dancers are requested to register no later than 10.45am.

This audition will enable the director and choreographer to ensure that the strong standard expected from the dancers can be met.

Auditionees will all need to have experience in ballet, jazz, contemporary and modern dance and will need to bring their own dance shoes and be dressed in suitable attire.

"The two routines set by the choreographer will incorporate all the styles of dance expected during a performance and those auditioning will need to be between 5ft 3ins and 5ft 10ins tall," said a theatre spokesperson.

"It is preferred the dancers have a good singing voice and those wishing to audition are invited to sing if they choose to do so, although it is not essential.

"It’s worth noting those wanting to sing will need to provide their own backing tracks.

"Please be aware that those attending that are still in full time education, will need to be licenced by their respective local council and will require written confirmation from their school for authorised absences, as there are eight weekly matinee performances during the school term, every Wednesday.

"Some of the rehearsal dates will fall during the school term too, and authorised absences will be required for those two full days.

"On most weeks there will be an evening performance as well as the matinee.

"In total, there are 21 performances which include Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

"A full diary of the rehearsal and show dates is available upon request and is posted on our website. Successful applicants must be available for all dates."

Those who wish to audition will be required to fill in a registration form, which can be completed at the audition, albeit can be collected beforehand from the box office.

Alternatively, if anyone has questions or wishes to request the paperwork be sent via email, please email sharon@matpro-show.biz or call Sharon Waring during office hours on 01803 322233.

Performance dates: Wednesdays from October 27 to December 8, 2.30pm and 8.15pm; Wednesdays December 15 and 22 at 2.30pm; Boxing Day at midday and 3pm; Tuesday December 28 at 3pm and New Year’s Day at midday and 3pm.

Rehearsal dates: Thursday and Friday, October 21 and 22, 10am to 6pm; Saturday October 23, 10am to 5pm; Sunday October 24, 11am to 5pm; Monday October 25 and Tuesday October 26, 10am to 6pm; Wednesday October 27 (dress) 10am to 1pm.