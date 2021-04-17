News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Spacious and flexible accommodation has been improved, updated, and extended

Nikki Belso

Published: 9:00 AM April 17, 2021   
Skyfall is on the market with an asking price of £825,00.

Skyfall is on the market with an asking price of £825,00.

Skyfall in Ridgeway Road, Wellswood, Torquay occupies an elevated position to encompass the fabulous open and distant sea views.

The spacious and flexible accommodation has been improved, updated, and extended by the current owners and is a credit to them.

A spacious reception hallway leads to the sitting room with access to the enclosed sun terrace.

There is a square opening which leads through to the impressive kitchen / dining room with solid quartz worktops and a range-style cooker and a door giving access to a separate utility room.

From the main reception hallway, there are two double ground floor bedrooms - one is currently being used as a second sitting room - a bathroom / WC and further cloakroom / WC.

The loft has been cleverly designed to form three further bedrooms with the master being a particular feature with its large proportions, walk-in cupboard and en-suite shower room / WC.

There is also access to a second enclosed balcony enjoying some fabulous views.

The two further bedrooms both have access to the Jack and Jill en-suite bathroom / WC.

From the main reception hallway there is access to the attached annexe which could be incorporated to the main accommodation or used for a dependant relative.

The door from the hallway opens to an inner hallway with a further door giving access to the living space and a door which leads to a spacious double bedroom with built-in wardrobes and on this level is access to the bathroom / WC.

Steps lead down to the living space which is open planned with a good-sized sitting area with space for dining room table and chairs and a modern, fitted kitchen with built-in appliances.

Skyfall is approached via a sweeping driveway which leads up to the double garage with electrically operated door, light and power and further hardstanding to the side ideal for further cars, boat, motor home etc.

The property sits on superbly landscaped gardens to four sides with plenty of areas to enjoy the sunshine or for entertaining.

Skyfall is on the market with an asking price of £825,00. For details, call Absolute Sales and Lettings on 01803 214214.

The property sits on superbly landscaped gardens to four sides.

The property sits on superbly landscaped gardens to four sides.

One of the bedrooms

One of the bedrooms.

The spacious and flexible accommodation has been improved, updated, and extended.

The spacious and flexible accommodation has been improved, updated, and extended.

The impressive kitchen / dining room features solid quartz worktops and a range-style cooker.

The impressive kitchen / dining room features solid quartz worktops and a range-style cooker.

The kitchen / dining room.

The kitchen / dining room.


