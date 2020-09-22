Win £1,000 with new Predicta competition

Published: 11:42 AM September 22, 2020 Updated: 11:51 AM September 22, 2020

A new Predicta competition is coming soon for football fans and your chance to take on Torbay Weekly’s chief sportswriter Dave Thomas in a weekly contest.

Once the new season gets underway for Torquay United on October 3, the Predicta game will give people the chance to guess the score in six chosen matches.

A new Predicta competition is coming soon for football fans and your chance to take on Torbay Weekly’s chief sportswriter Dave Thomas in a weekly contest.

Once the new season gets underway for Torquay United on October 3, the Predicta game will give people the chance to guess the score in six chosen matches.

These will include the weekend game for the Gulls, the Saturday lunchtime kick-off, three fixtures from the National League and one more big match from across the UK or Europe.

Players can simply sign up for the Predicta and login in each week to be involved.

Three points will be awarded for the correct scoreline and one point for the correct outcome in a game. There will be a weekly tie-breaker question and entry is through www.torbayweekly.co.uk, with a weekly coupon in the paper.

There will be weekly prizes and an ongoing league table for the season prize of £1,000.

And it is all free to play.