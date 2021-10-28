Wrong red for Wrexham

Published: 1:56 PM October 28, 2021

Fans are urging the Football Association to step in and correct what appears to be a mistaken-identity red card involving Wrexham, before the Red Dragons meet Torquay United in the National League at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday.

Wrexham had young defender Bryce Hosannah sent off for an 'elbow' foul on a Maidenhead player during the first half of the Berkshire club's surprise 3-2 win at York Road on Tuesday night.

It was the first time that Wrexham's new Hollywood actor owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds had watched their club in action.

Hosannah protested long and hard that he was not involved in the incident, replays appear to show that he was correct and that Wrexham's leading scorer Paul Mullin was the culprit.

Supporters are urging the FA, via social media, to intervene retrospectively.

Maidenhead staff, including manager Alan Devonshire, can be heard telling referee Matthew Russell what they thought had happened, and the referee takes some time before deciding to issue Hosannah with a straight red card, which will incur a three-match suspension.

Wrexham's backroom team do not appear to support Hosannah.

Gulls manager Gary Johnson has declined to comment on the incident.