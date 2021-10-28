News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > Sport

Wrong red for Wrexham

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 1:56 PM October 28, 2021   
General view of the Racecourse Ground

General view of the Racecourse Ground - Credit: Steve Bond/Pinnacle

Fans are urging the Football Association to step in and correct what appears to be a mistaken-identity red card involving Wrexham, before the Red Dragons meet Torquay United in the National League at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday. 

Wrexham had young defender Bryce Hosannah sent off for an 'elbow' foul on a Maidenhead player during the first half of the Berkshire club's surprise 3-2 win at York Road on Tuesday night. 

It was the first time that Wrexham's new Hollywood actor owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds had watched their club in action. 

Hosannah protested long and hard that he was not involved in the incident, replays appear to show that he was correct and that Wrexham's leading scorer Paul Mullin was the culprit. 

Supporters are urging the FA, via social media, to intervene retrospectively. 

Maidenhead staff, including manager Alan Devonshire, can be heard telling referee Matthew Russell what they thought had happened, and the referee takes some time before deciding to issue Hosannah with a straight red card, which will incur a three-match suspension. 

Wrexham's backroom team do not appear to support Hosannah. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Midweek shocks in the National League
  2. 2 Property of the Week: Simply striking family home in semi-rural setting
  3. 3 Show is world’s largest gathering of more than 3,000 iconic classic and vintage cars and motorbikes
  1. 4 There may be no carnival again - but that won't dampen spirits as Christmas plans are unveiled
  2. 5 Casting announced for The Osmonds: A New Musical at Princess Theatre
  3. 6 All go at Rotary club with new president, vaccines, golf and a chicken run!
  4. 7 Probus Club 'home' at last to hear about ghosts, gallows and 'Big Foot'
  5. 8 Norrms McNamara: All care staff need to be trained in dementia
  6. 9 Sinclair's special start on community day
  7. 10 Kelly’s 100 miles for Breast Cancer awareness

Gulls manager Gary Johnson has declined to comment on the incident. 

Torquay United
Torbay News

Don't Miss

Olaf Koszela of Torquay United during the pre season match between Torquay United and Plymouth Argyl

Torquay United

Gulls boss Gary Johnson: Homegrown duo 'in my future plans'

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United ahead of the Emirates FA Cup 4th Round Qualifying match betw

Torquay United

Defensive duties at Torquay United

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
GOAL! Armani Little of Torquay United and Dean Moxey of Torquay United await to restart play as Jake

Torquay United

Havant & Waterlooville 4 Torquay United 2

Special Correspondent

Logo Icon
Goal celebrations for Sinclair Armstrong of Torquay United during the National League match between

Torquay United

Torquay United 2 King's Lynn Town 0

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon