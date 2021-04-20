United visit Woking tonight

Published: 6:00 AM April 20, 2021

Jack Cook of Woking, Ben Wynter of Torquay United and Kane Ferdinand of Woking compete for possession during the Buildbase FA Trophy match between Woking and Torquay United at the Laithwaite Community Stadium, Woking, Surrey on Saturday 27th February 2021 | Photo: James Fearn/PPAUK - Credit: James Fearn/PPAUK

After a weekend spent as spectators while their rivals played on, the boot is on the other foot as Torquay United prepare to resume their National League promotion bid away to Woking on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

Most of the Gulls' rivals sit out this midweek, while Gary Johnson's in-form men attempt to follow up their key 1-0 victory at Sutton United - a sixth win in seven games.

Sutton (2nd) thumped Altrincham (4-0) and leaders Hartlepool United thrashed Wealdstone (7-2) on Saturday, but chasers Stockport, Chesterfield and Notts County all dropped points unexpectedly.

"Yes, you can keep an eye on the others, but at this stage of the season you mustn't lose concentration on what you're doing," said Johnson.

"If other teams slip up, we don't want to."

Johnson took the chance to watch Woking's 4-0 home defeat to Wrexham at the weekend.

It's less than three weeks since United beat the Cards 1-0 at Plainmoor, while Woking also knocked Torquay out of the FA Trophy recently, so it was hardly a surprise when Johnson said: "We know each other pretty well by now, and I didn't learn much more about them."

A win for United (3rd) would leave them level on points with Sutton and within one of Hartlepool, still with two games in hand.

Johnson would give little away about his planned selection, but he did report that on-loan Sunderland striker Benji Kimpioka should return next week after a hamstring injury. Notts County come to Plainmoor this Saturday.

Since their FA Trophy Semi-Final exit at the hands of Hereford, Woking boss Alan Dowson has been pointing the way towards next season, when the Cards will go 'full-time'.

That thinking has been complicated by a length injury list and a run of only one win in ten games, with 12 goals conceded in their last four matches.

But Jack Cook and ex-Gulls centre-half Ben Gerring have just rejoined one of the tallest defences in the division, and there is still plenty of experience at the back.

The attack is a young one at the moment, Woking have scored only 31 goals in 32 games this season and the leading scorer is Max Kretzschmar from midfield with eight.

Most of United's promotion rivals have to wait until the weekend to play again, but there is one other match of extra interest.

Chesterfield (7th), who had a five-game winning streak ended by Bromley (2-1) on Saturday, are home to FC Halifax Town, who moved above them into sixth place with a 4-2 home win over King's Lynn.