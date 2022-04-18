News Things to do Sport Building a Greater Torbay Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > Sport

Big wins for Torquay's Harrison Wood at Tour de Saone-et-Loire

Author Picture Icon

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 10:58 AM April 18, 2022
Torbay bike racer Harrison Wood

Torbay bike racer Harrison Wood - Credit: Submitted

Torquay’s Harrison Wood has pulled off the biggest win of his cycle racing career, with a solo victory in the fourth and final stage of the Tour de Saone-et-Loire in southern France. 

Wood, 21, attacked on his own with 70K and four climbs still to go in the 142K race. 

In the colours of his AVC Aix-en-Provence team, Wood - he also finished third in the opening time-trial - built up a lead of two and a half minutes at one point. 

A worried 'yellow jersey' group mounted a chase in the closing stages and, although he was still more than a minute clear at the finish in Cluny, former Mid-Devon CC rider Wood finished seventh overall from an international field. 

"I'm really happy that I could do it that way," said Wood, who has set his sights on a contract with a WorldTour team. 

Exeter's former UK junior hill-climb champion George Kimber (Spirit BSS) and MDCC's Tara Grosvenor were impressive winners of the MDCC's annual Good Friday Hilly Time Trial. 

Road works forced a mile-long cut in the distance of 23 miles up and down the Bovey and Teign valleys. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Norrms McNamara: Sometimes small changes can mean so much 
  2. 2 PREVIEW: The Gulls face Eastleigh on Bank Holiday Monday
  3. 3 Three-year-old 'seriously injured' in Paignton collision
  1. 4 Charity auction date courtesy of the world's rich and famous
  2. 5 Restoring the plaque for a mathematical genius - Ian Handford
  3. 6 The Gulls' remarkable late-season run continues at Woking
  4. 7 Night George was ruled offside - by his wife!
  5. 8 Family pay tribute to Joseph Duff after fatal Paignton crash
  6. 9 Big wins for Torquay's Harrison Wood at Tour de Saone-et-Loire
  7. 10 Galmpton’s Indian Summer: Part one

But Kimber (46mins 38secs) and Teignmouth triathlete Grosvenor (1.02.22) hinted that they might have gone close to new records over the usual course. 

Jack Troake (50.14) from Newton Abbot was second overall and Teignmouth's Don Brooks (51.26) third, and Reuben Heal from Torquay was sixth and first Junior in 52.54. 

Other MDCC times included: 9 Jason Kettle 54.17, 11 Lee Sanderson 55.37, 14 Mark Sanders 57.14, 16 Piers Mahn (J) 57.51,18 Robin Delve 57.55, 19 Filip Chelminski (J) 58.18, 20 Jonathan Gale 58.54.

Cycling in France
Cycling
Torquay News
Torbay News
South Devon News

Don't Miss

Devon and Cornwall Police cars

Coach crash blocks A380 near Paignton - Heavy Traffic

Joseph Bulmer

Author Picture Icon
A file picture of a Devon and Cornwall Police vehicle

Fatal crash in Paignton - Police appeal for witnesses

Joseph Bulmer

Author Picture Icon
Goal celebrations for Sinclair Armstrong of Torquay United during the National League match between

Football

TUFC: QPR's Sinclair Armstrong may still do the Gulls a favour

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Torquay United's ground at Plainmoor Picture: Micah Crook/PPAUK

Football

1,000 free Torquay United tickets snapped up

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon