Big wins for Torquay's Harrison Wood at Tour de Saone-et-Loire

Torquay’s Harrison Wood has pulled off the biggest win of his cycle racing career, with a solo victory in the fourth and final stage of the Tour de Saone-et-Loire in southern France.

Wood, 21, attacked on his own with 70K and four climbs still to go in the 142K race.

In the colours of his AVC Aix-en-Provence team, Wood - he also finished third in the opening time-trial - built up a lead of two and a half minutes at one point.

A worried 'yellow jersey' group mounted a chase in the closing stages and, although he was still more than a minute clear at the finish in Cluny, former Mid-Devon CC rider Wood finished seventh overall from an international field.

"I'm really happy that I could do it that way," said Wood, who has set his sights on a contract with a WorldTour team.

Exeter's former UK junior hill-climb champion George Kimber (Spirit BSS) and MDCC's Tara Grosvenor were impressive winners of the MDCC's annual Good Friday Hilly Time Trial.

Road works forced a mile-long cut in the distance of 23 miles up and down the Bovey and Teign valleys.

But Kimber (46mins 38secs) and Teignmouth triathlete Grosvenor (1.02.22) hinted that they might have gone close to new records over the usual course.

Jack Troake (50.14) from Newton Abbot was second overall and Teignmouth's Don Brooks (51.26) third, and Reuben Heal from Torquay was sixth and first Junior in 52.54.

Other MDCC times included: 9 Jason Kettle 54.17, 11 Lee Sanderson 55.37, 14 Mark Sanders 57.14, 16 Piers Mahn (J) 57.51,18 Robin Delve 57.55, 19 Filip Chelminski (J) 58.18, 20 Jonathan Gale 58.54.