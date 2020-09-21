Gary Johnson’s Gulls kick off against promotion favourites Stockport County at Plainmoor on October 3, when TW readers will already have enjoyed a comprehensive Pre-Season Pull-Out (Oct 1).

All the information about Johnson’s bid to win a third promotion in two seasons and United’s National League rivals will be there, plus interviews, pictures and another exciting new feature.

Readers can pit their wits against chief sportswriter Dave Thomas in a weekly ‘Predicta’ competition.

Six matches, including the Premier League Saturday lunchtime KO, United’s own game, three other National League fixtures and another big match from the UK or Europe, will be on the coupon every weekend.

Get the results right, push up the Predicta Table and you’ll have a chance of winning £1,000 at the end of the season, plus weekly winner prizes.

See next week’s Torbay Weekly in print and online for full details.

• The Pre-Season Charity Curry Night at Newton Abbot’s Eastern Eye restaurant on September 24 has been postponed in the wake of the Government’s latest Covid-19 restrictions, but we look forward to holding it as soon as conditions allow.