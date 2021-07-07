Whtifeld signs for Stockport

Published: 3:34 PM July 7, 2021

Winger Ben Whitfield has left Torquay United and signed a two-year deal with National League rivals Stockport County.

The 25-year-old former Gulls Player of the Year follows goalkeeper Lucas Covolan (Port Vale) and defender Kyle Cameron (Notts County) out of Plainmoor in recent weeks.

Whitfield, who missed United's Play-Off Final defeat with injury, had been linked with several EFL and NL sides, but he has opted to sign for the club where he made his last Torquay appearance - as a substitute in the 2-2 draw at Edgeley Park in May.

Out-of-contract Whitfield, who was signed from Port Vale two years ago, scored 13 goals in 65 appearances for United.

He 'tweeted': "It's been a two years I will never forget, and it's given me an opportunity elsewhere.

"Yellow Army, you welcomed me from Day One, and for that I will be forever grateful."

Gulls manager Gary Johnson has confirmed that goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald will also be leaving, although winger Aaron Nemane is still mulling over a new deal at Plainmoor.

"Shaun won't be re-signing," said Johnson, who is poised to make the first of his own summer signings. "He wants to find pastures new.

"He's been a good servant, and we wish him well."