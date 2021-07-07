Whtifeld signs for Stockport
- Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK
Winger Ben Whitfield has left Torquay United and signed a two-year deal with National League rivals Stockport County.
The 25-year-old former Gulls Player of the Year follows goalkeeper Lucas Covolan (Port Vale) and defender Kyle Cameron (Notts County) out of Plainmoor in recent weeks.
Whitfield, who missed United's Play-Off Final defeat with injury, had been linked with several EFL and NL sides, but he has opted to sign for the club where he made his last Torquay appearance - as a substitute in the 2-2 draw at Edgeley Park in May.
Out-of-contract Whitfield, who was signed from Port Vale two years ago, scored 13 goals in 65 appearances for United.
He 'tweeted': "It's been a two years I will never forget, and it's given me an opportunity elsewhere.
"Yellow Army, you welcomed me from Day One, and for that I will be forever grateful."
Gulls manager Gary Johnson has confirmed that goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald will also be leaving, although winger Aaron Nemane is still mulling over a new deal at Plainmoor.
Most Read
- 4 Whtifeld signs for Stockport
- 5 Bay included in £112 million broadband investment boost
- 6 Bay wants to take pride in being equal
- 7 Car design increasingly restricts vision - no good on a country lane
- 8 Post-lockdown boom time for town's pub and restaurants
- 9 Brixham fishing community pays tribute to a local hero
- 10 Torquay United finalising new deals
"Shaun won't be re-signing," said Johnson, who is poised to make the first of his own summer signings. "He wants to find pastures new.
"He's been a good servant, and we wish him well."