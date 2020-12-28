Selection box for Gulls at Weymouth

Published: 9:46 AM December 28, 2020

Josh Umerah of Torquay United challenges for the aerial ball with Charlie Lee of Yeovil Town during the National League match between Torquay United and Yeovil Town at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 26th December 2020 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Manager Gary Johnson dropped a broad hint that Josh Umerah has the chance to take over from injured centre-forward Danny Wright as Torquay United try to follow up their 6-1 Boxing Day thrashing of Yeovil Town when they take on Weymouth at the Bob Lucas Stadium today (3pm).

There is no firm news yet on the hamstring injuries which forced eight-goal leading scorer Wright and midfielder Armani Little out of the Yeovil game – they will have scans this coming week.

But the National League leaders have club captain Asa Hall back from suspension to take Little’s place, and summer signing Umerah, 23, is poised to start up front.

The muscular ex-Charlton and Ebbsfeet forward has had to make the most of mainly substitute chances so far this season, although he did score the winner when he started the recent 1-0 FA Trophy win at Chesham United.

“Josh is a strong lad and, if he gets a period of time in the team, I think he will get better and better,” said Johnson.

“I was impressed with his attitude when we first spoke in the summer.

“He was desperate to come here. He wanted to learn, and he feels that we can teach him more to make him a better player.”

The Gulls went nine points clear with the Yeovil win, but Johnson said: “Playing again within 48 hours is a big ask. We can’t sit back and enjoy what we did on Boxing Day, and we definitely can’t gloat.

“We play Yeovil again on Saturday, and this National League throws up all sorts of results, as we know.

“Weymouth have had a tough time after winning promotion, but they have worked hard to tighten up their defence lately and they had a very good draw (0-0) at Eastleigh on Boxing Day.”

The Terras, who appointed Brian Stock to succeed promotion-winning manager Mark Moseley not long before the start of the season, will include two former Torquay forwards in Josh McQuoid and Josh Wakefield in their attack.

They stand two off the bottom of the table with two wins and nine defeats from their first 13 games.