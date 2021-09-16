Weeks, not months, for Jake
- Credit: Steve Bond/Pinnacle
Midfielder Jake Andrews should be back in training in a matter of weeks, not longer, Torquay United manager Gary Johnson has assured Gulls fans.
Andrews, one of United's longest-serving players, has yet to feature this season because of an unspecified illness.
But Johnson stressed: "Jake is still a big part of our plans.
"He's had a medical problem which has required some tests, you have to wait for all the results and the doctors are being very thorough with that.
"Jake is frustrated that he can't train with us at the moment, but we're hopefully talking weeks before he's back with us, not months."
Meanwhile, injured duo Armani Little (hamstring) and Tom Lapslie (knee) are not expected to be out long-term.
"Armani and Tom won't be training today," said Johnson at his weekly press conference on Thursday, "but it's not a four-week job for either of them."
