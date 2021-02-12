Warnock: 'I'd love to see Torquay back in the League'

Published: 7:00 AM February 12, 2021

Ex-Torquay United boss Neil Warnock is adamant that the Gulls and another of his old clubs Notts County should be allowed to continue their bids to earn promotion back to the Football League.

Warnock, 72, trying to win a record-breaking eighth promotion with Championship club Middlesbrough, has always credited his relegation-beating six months at Plainmoor in 1993 with saving his career.

“I’ve always rooted for Torquay, and I’d love to see them and County back in the League – that’s where they should both be,” said Warnock, who also lists Plymouth Argyle among his 17 clubs.

“They must find a way to finish the National League season and keep promotion and relegation with the EFL – it’d be wrong if they didn’t.

“If necessary I think the Premier League should step in and help. It wouldn’t take a lot when you see the money being spent on other things these days.”