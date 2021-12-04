Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United looks on during the National League match between Weymouth and Torquay United at Bob Lucas Stadium, Weymouth, Dorset 4th December 2021 - PHOTO: Phil Mingo/PPAUK - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

Manager Gary Johnson hailed a 'very important' win for Torquay United after they had beaten Westcountry rivals Weymouth 2-1 at the Bob Lucas Stadium.

The much-needed victory ended a run of three defeats for the Gulls and was earned with goals into the wind in the second half by centre-half Joe Lewis and substitute Sinclair Armstrong, split by a Brandon Goodship equaliser for the Terras.

All the goals came in a frantic five-minute spell from the 65th to the 70th minute.

"It was a very important win for us," said Johnson.

"We deserved it, and I think we could have won by a lot more in the end.

"I think Weymouth thought they might have weathered the storm after the first half, but I was really pleased with the way we went about the second half into the wind."

The Gulls failed to make the most of a strong wind in the first half, despite plenty of possession, but their second-half display deserved much greater rewards.

They hit the woodwork three times, twice with the help of fingertip saves by home goalie Ross Fitzsimmons from Klaidi Lolos and Armani Little, with Tom Lapslie also hitting the right-hand post in stoppage-time.