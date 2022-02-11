News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Velopark Trophy Series round expected to attract 750 riders to Torbay

Author Picture Icon

Dave Thomas

Published: 9:45 AM February 11, 2022
Mid Devon Cycling Club at Torbay Velopark

Mid Devon Cycling Club at Torbay Velopark - Credit: Archant

Torbay Velopark has been awarded a round of the elite National Trophy Cyclo-Cross Series later this year - bringing at least 750 riders from all over the UK in a major boost for the area and the sport in the South West.

Former World Masters champion Robin Delve (Mid-Devon CC), who's had to travel thousands of miles across the country to win the Trophy and UK titles this winter, describes it as 'great news'.

The fourth of six Trophy Series rounds in 2022-2023 will be held at the Velopark over the weekend of November 19 and 20.

Torbay's accommodation capacity is believed to have been a key factor in the decision.

With riders and supporters needing to stay for at least a night, the massive fields for the all-age events are expected to spend up to £250,000 during a normally quiet time in the Bay's tourist year.

The venue, next to the Torbay Leisure Centre, is already a popular fixture on the South West CX League programme, combining an off-road course with the Tarmac track there.

But the arrival of the Trophy Series will prompt the building of new features, including a sandpit, banks and possibly even a bridge, which should keep the Velopark on the national competition calendar for years to come.

Robin Delve said: "Most of the Trophy rounds are held in the North or even Scotland, so it's great news that they're bringing the competition this far down South.

"With Tom Pidcock just becoming the first Brit ever to win the world championships, the sport is more popular than ever in this country.

"You regularly get 800 riders entering each Trophy meeting, plus all their supporters and the crowds, which will be big revenue for the area.

"I'll definitely be there as defending champion, which is something for me to look forward to.

"But it will also focus minds on getting the work done on extra features at the Velopark."

National and local funding is already in place to build the new course, and a combination of South West League and Mid-Devon CC officials will be tackling that work in the coming months.

Cycling
Torbay News
Paignton News

