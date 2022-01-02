United strikers come up trumps

Final whistle celebrations Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United after the National League Match between Yeovil Town and Torquay United at Huish Park on 2 Jan, 2022 in Yeovil, England (Photo by Phil Mingo/PPAUK) - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

Manager Gary Johnson said the decision to play three men up front in the closing stages was the key to Torquay United's comeback 2-1 victory at Yeovil Town, a result that clinched the Gulls' first-ever league 'double' over his former club.

Admitting that he was feeling 'all the emotions' after a pulsating second half at wet and windy Huish Park, Johnson said: "We had three strikers on in the end, and they came up trumps.

"Sinclair (Armtsrong) had a couple of chances and Dan Holman got the winning goal.

"The three up front (Danny Wright remained at centre-forward), with Connor (Lemonheigh-Evans) and Keelan (O'Connell) as well, looked as dangerous as I wanted us to be throughout the game."

Yeovil took the lead through Jordan Barnett's spectacular 30-yard drive in the 66th minute, but United hit back to win through Lemonmheigh-Evans' equaliser direct from a corner and a quality finish from Holman, on a clever Lemonheigh-Evans pass in the 89th minute.

"Connor's was a great corner, right on the money, and Dan's was a typical Dan Holman goal," said Johnson.

"He's had a little bit of a barren spell - he's been trying to do too much for the team and not enough for himself, but he's a good striker of the ball.

"His family weren't very well either, and he's had to isolate, so he hasn't got into training a couple of times. But everything is OK now, and he's looking sharper."

United were cheered on by 1,044 of their own fans, in a crowd of 3,800, and Johnson said: "There is spirit in this group - they all care and they will always pull themselves out of adversity.

"We've had a lot of adversity, even in the last week. We've worked almost 24 hours a day, and today's result was for Downesy (assistant Aaron Downes) and for all the staff.

"You see with the scenes at the end, how close the club is, but sometimes it takes a derby or a good result like this to get the whole club going.

"Four wins out of five - that's not bad. And it gives us a little bit of hope about where we might end up."