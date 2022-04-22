United reach 'win-or-bust' time in their season

Klaidi Lolos of Torquay United skips through the Eastleigh defence during the National League match between Torquay United and Eastleigh at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Monday 18th April 2022 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Torquay United face a 'win-or-bust' trip to Grimsby Town on Saturday after their National League Play-Off hopes suffered a frustrating setback in Easter Monday's 0-0 home draw with struggling Eastleigh.

The Gulls have put together an uplifting late-season run to haul themselves into contention, taking 42 points from their last 21 games (W12 D6 L3).

A fourth successive win at Woking (1-0) on Good Friday prompted a Community Day crowd of 3,646 fans to see if they could make it five against the Spitfires.

Manager Gary Johnson stressed: "We're not out of it yet" after United, who have beaten many better teams recently, failed to break a stalemate against Eastleigh.

But the Gulls have been playing 'catch-up' for months now and, even though they remain seven points off the final Play-Off spot after their latest draw, they lost ground on the teams they have to overtake - including Grimsby.

If they don't beat the Mariners, there will be only five games left for them to close that gap.

Another noisy home crowd was angry at referee Tom Bishop's performance and his failure to get to grips with Eastleigh's 'time-wasting' tactics, but Johnson was quick to admit: "First and foremost, I'm frustrated with my team.

"We didn't cause them enough problems in both (penalty) areas, and our quality at certain times wasn't good enough.

"Yes, the opposition broke up the game, and the referee broke up the game.

"But if you don't start well, and the game starts being a battle, then you're at the mercy of things like the referee and all the other stuff."

United have also picked up some key injuries of late.

Sunderland loanee Stephen Wearne (ankle) is out for the rest of the season, United were also without Tom Lapslie, Chiori Johnson and Dan Holman for the Eastleigh match, which saw consistent defender Dean Moxey limp off with a thigh strain.

United's Devon Youth Cup Final against Tavistock was postponed on Sunday (new date tbc), but the Ladies will meet Exeter City in their County Premier Cup Final at Coach Road, Newton Abbot, tomorrow (Apr 22, 7.15pm).