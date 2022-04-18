United's Play-Off hopes hanging by a thread after Eastleigh draw

Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United during the Vanarama National League match between Bromley and Torquay United at Hayes Lane, Bromley, Greater London on Saturday 9th October 2021 | Photo: James Fearn/PPAUK. - Credit: James Fearn/PPAUK

TORQUAY UNITED 0 EASTLEIGH 0

Frustrated by a worrying display of refereeing by Tom Bishop and some blatant time-wasting by Eastleigh, Torquay United were held to a draw which leaves their Play-Off hopes hanging by a thread.

Gary Johnson’s side have still taken 42 points from their last 22 games, losing only three times in that run, but that’s little consolation for a 3,600 Plainmoor crowd which bayed in anger at Eastleigh’s tactics and the desperate handling of the officials.

United were without Chiori Johnson from the team which won at Woking. So, with Tom Lapslie still not considered ready to return, Johnson brought Keelan O’Connell into midfield.

Eastleigh defender Tom Broadbent only just got back to foil O’Connell on a Danny Wright through ball in the fourth minute, before Dan Martin did well to deflect a goal bound volley from Danny Hollands behind.

But it was generally a frustrating first half for the Gulls, not helped by a series of mystifying decisions by Mr Bishop.

He had booked 59 players in 13 games coming into this one, and he took his tally to 63 by half time.

It was his misreading of situations which was so concerning, from the moment that he penalised Stephen Duke-McKenna in the ninth minute, when he actually made no contact on Hollands.

A clever free-kick routine between Armani Little and Dean Moxey nearly got Connor Lemonheigh-Evans in for a shot in the 22nd minute, but the Welshman was then guilty of having too many touches when he was well placed for a shot.

Never more glaringly than Wright played him through on the half-hour – Lemonheigh-Evans never got a shot away with the keeper to beat.

Never lacking effort, he did have a low shot saved and then sent a diving header wide in the 40th minute.

Mr Bishop added three minutes of stoppage time, and it nearly produced goals at both ends – Joe McDonnell full length to deny O’Connell in front of an Away End well filled with Community Day supporters and Shaun MacDonald parrying a fierce Sam Smart drive from 15 yards.

Eastleigh winger Vincent Harper missed a clear chance soon after the restart, when United were caught on the counter from an attacking long throw by Moxey.

But Asa Hall did the same thing at the other end, shooting wide when he should have hit the target on a Duke-McKenna cross.

Torquay got little change out of Eastleigh centre-backs Boyce and Broadbent, especially in the air, and the cause wasn’t helped when Moxey limped off in the 62nd minute.

Johnson sent on Ali Omar, and then Klaidi Lolos for O’Connell.

Lolos was denied at close range by McDonnell as United ramped up the pressure, and DukeMcKenna had a 25-yard drive clearly deflected over. No corner given – another wrong decision by Mr Bishop.

In the 87th minute MacDonald had to come up with a last ditch save when Silva looked certain to score on a breakaway.

Even seven minutes of stoppage-time could not force a winner for United, hard as they tried to the end.

----------------------------------------------

Torquay United manager Gary Johnson stressed that he was frustrated with his own side, as well the officials after the Gulls’ 0-0 draw with lowly Eastleigh at Plainmoor.

United are still seven points off the final National League Play-Off place, but there are only six games left and they lost ground on Grimsby, who they play next Saturday, and Dagenham & Redbridge.

The Plainmoor crowd berated referee Tom Bishop for his performance and Eastleigh for their timewasting tactics, but Johnson said: “It was very frustrating, but I was frustrated with my team as well.

“We didn’t start with the quality we needed. We didn’t play like we were the team in 10th place and they were down in 16th or wherever they are.

“And if you don’t start we’ll, and the game turns into a battle, then you can be at the mercy of the referee and other factors like that.

“I have pulled my team about our performance, and I hope the FA might come back about the referees performance, because we need to know how long things like changes and injuries should take.

“The Fourth Official kept saying that they are not doctors, but you only had to look at their physio, and he didn’t look too worried when he went on.

“But we didn’t give them enough problems in both areas, our quality at certain times wasn’t there and there was no flow to our game.”

Johnson added: “Of course, we’re not out of it yet, but we’re not going to get there playing like that.”

----------------------------------------------

Torquay United (3-1-4-2): MacDonald; Wynter, Lewis, Moxey (Omar 62)Hall; O’Connell, (Lolos 69), Duke-McKenna, Little, Martin; Wright, Lemonheigh-Evans; subs not used – Wonnacott, Edwards, Felix.

Booked: Martin 17, Little 41.

Eastleigh (4-1-4-1): McConnell; Camp, Broadbent, Boyce, Kelly; Hollands; Smart (Barnett 73), Miley, Pritchard (Smith 52), Harper; Whitehall; subs not used – Pitman, Bragg.

Booked: Pritchard 13, Silva 42, Hollands 69.

Referee: Tom Bishop (Kent).

Attendance: 3,646 (84 Eastleigh fans).