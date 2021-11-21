United not up to scratch

Keelan O'Connell of Torquay United and Reiss Greenidge of Barnet compete for the ball during the Vanarama National League match between Barnet and Torquay United at The Hive London, Harrow, London on Saturday 20th November 2021 | Photo: James Fearn/PPAUK. - Credit: James Fearn/PPAUK

Manager Gary Johnson had no arguments about the outcome of Torquay United's 2-1 defeat at Barnet, saying: "I thought Barnet deserved it. We didn't."

The Gulls' boss, who had seen his side win four successive league games at Plainmoor, added: "We didn't do enough to win the game. We don't seem to be playing away like we're playing at home.

"Somehow, we've got to change our away form around, and that's probably down to individuals who might be able to play at home, but can't play away for some reason.

"We had to compete with them, because that's how they are trying to get away from the bottom of the table, and they've been doing it quite well lately.

"But you've got to not give the ball away as many times as we did today.

"We got a great goal by Armani (Little), but we didn't create many chances at all. Most of the lads didn't come up to scratch.

"I said a few home truths again to some of them. I will just try to keep building the squad.

"We need to be looking out for players, which we always are anyway. But when it gets nearer to January (transfer window), decisions have to be made on people you've got in the club and players at clubs where they might start releasing them."

Looking ahead to another away game at Aldershot Town on Tuesday, Johnson added: "Our team can be useless one day and quite good the next.

"We've still got Danny Wright, Asa Hall and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans out at the moment, and they are the backbone of the team, but I've got to pick a team that can have the confidence to go and win on Tuesday."