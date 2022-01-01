News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > Sport

United fans plan apology applause for Yeovil incident

Author Picture Icon

Dave Thomas

Published: 10:29 AM January 1, 2022
General view of Plainmoor before the National League match between Torquay United and Yeovil Town at

General view of Plainmoor before the National League match between Torquay United and Yeovil Town at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Sunday 26th December 2021 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Torquay United supporters are planning to start a minute's applause for the late Lee Collins at Yeovil Town on Sunday, as a way of saying 'Sorry' for the chanting by a small group of fans which marred the Gulls' 3-0 win at Plainmoor on Boxing Day. 

Former Glovers captain Collins, who committed suicide at the age of 32 last March, wore the No.5 shirt for Town. 

The incidents on December 26 have already prompted messages of regret and apology from United fans, as well as a 'full investigation' by the club. 

United say that they will not allow 'the mindless actions of a few' to tarnish the reputation of the club. 

They also stress that anybody found responsible for the chanting will be banned from Plainmoor for life. 

Nearly 650 Yeovil supporters were in the 3,830 crowd for the first leg of the Christmas/New Year derby 'double', but the 'Collins chanting' incident is believed to have been the only real problem at the match. 

Most Read

  1. 1 United fans plan apology applause for Yeovil incident
  2. 2 Gulls starting the New Year at Yeovil
  3. 3 Bay motorists face New Year 'disruption' with major roadworks
  1. 4 Dementia and the Christmas tree 
  2. 5 Brixham Theatre hosting stunning tribute to guitar legend Hank Marvin
  3. 6 Wildlife haven was once bustling heart of ball clay industry
  4. 7 Man hospitalised after car hits pedestrian in Torquay
  5. 8 Missing Leona found safe and well - man held on suspicion of child abduction and kidnap
  6. 9 Improved conditions for 2021 Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge boats
  7. 10 Aldi workers to get pay rise - and hundreds of new jobs are on way
Torquay United
Torbay News

Don't Miss

Goal celebrations for Jake Sparkes of Torquay United during the National League match between Torqua

Torquay United

Boxing Day bonanza for the Gulls

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Edwardian property on Bronshill Road

Property of the Week

Property of the Week: excellent Edwardian property with eight bedrooms

Tim Herbert

person
Boxing Day Walk in the Sea 

Christmas | Gallery

MP joins fundraisers for Paignton Boxing Day Walk in the Sea

Nikki Belso

person
Dean Moxey of Torquay United during the National League match between Torquay United and Yeovil Town

Torquay United

Moxey milestone at Eastleigh

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon