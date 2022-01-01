United fans plan apology applause for Yeovil incident

General view of Plainmoor before the National League match between Torquay United and Yeovil Town at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Sunday 26th December 2021 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Torquay United supporters are planning to start a minute's applause for the late Lee Collins at Yeovil Town on Sunday, as a way of saying 'Sorry' for the chanting by a small group of fans which marred the Gulls' 3-0 win at Plainmoor on Boxing Day.

Former Glovers captain Collins, who committed suicide at the age of 32 last March, wore the No.5 shirt for Town.

The incidents on December 26 have already prompted messages of regret and apology from United fans, as well as a 'full investigation' by the club.

United say that they will not allow 'the mindless actions of a few' to tarnish the reputation of the club.

They also stress that anybody found responsible for the chanting will be banned from Plainmoor for life.

Nearly 650 Yeovil supporters were in the 3,830 crowd for the first leg of the Christmas/New Year derby 'double', but the 'Collins chanting' incident is believed to have been the only real problem at the match.