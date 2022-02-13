News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Johnson verdict on Dover win: 'Satisfying and down to hard work'

Our Special Correspondent

Published: 3:05 PM February 13, 2022
Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United, ahead of the Vanarama National League match at Dover

Gary Johnson at Dover - Credit: James Fearn/PPAUK

MANAGER Gary Johnson put another 'satisfying' victory down to hard work as Torquay United kept up their current strong form with a 3-1 win at Dover Athletic.

Skipper Asa Hall, after less than two minutes, defender Joe Lewis (78mins) and on-loan Queen's Park Rangers midfielder Stephen Duke-Mckenna in stoppage-time earned the Gulls' seventh win in ten games and pulled them to within six points of the National League Play-Offs.

Speaking at the Crabble Ground after securing United's second 'double' of the season, Johnson said: "I didn't feel our team was totally on song today.  It wasn't the best we've ever played, but we worked hard.

"The pitch was also bobbly, and we had to play a few more forward balls above it, as it were.

"I thought we could have been three or four up in the first half, and that would have been about right.

"But they then had a little spell. Dover have a bit of spirit, that's for sure, but we kept them out mostly.

"We made a couple of bits of fine-tuning near the end, and they helped.

"It's very satisfying when you've come as far as this, and the trip back is a lot quicker when you've won."

