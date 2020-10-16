Paignton Saints Reserves v Beesands Rovers at Coach Road which Saints won 4-1. Photo: Al MacPhee Paignton Saints Reserves v Beesands Rovers at Coach Road which Saints won 4-1. Photo: Al MacPhee

Several unexpected results last Saturday suggests that the 2020/21 TCSSDFL Premier Division could be one of the closest in recent times.

Meadowbrook Athletic are the only side yet to lose (or drop any points) and they claimed a big scalp by beating Barton Athletic 2-1 at the Dorothy Elmhirst ground. Liam Collings and Shane Roberts struck for Brook.

Watts Blake Bearne and The Windmill both suffered their first defeats of the season against unfancied opponents. WBB came unstuck with a 2-0 reverse at bottom side Elburton Villa Reserves. Villa’s first win in the South Devon League came courtesy of a Dan Barnes debut goal, dispatched from the penalty spot, and a Jake Beer tap in.

Broadmeadow had had an inconsistent start to the season but goals either side of the break from Todd Ballman and Gary Moore saw them emerge 2-1 victors over The Windmill.

Neil Hocking, TCS South Devon Football League

Ipplepen Athletic also lost for the first time. Beck Hannah and Tre Hansford put visiting Buckland Athletic Development two up at the break before Hannah wrapped up the points with another goal in the second half.

Buckfastleigh Rangers bounced back from the previous week’s loss with a convincing 5-1 win away at Salcombe Town, a result which lifts them to second in the table. Rangers have proven goalscorers throughout the team and named Sam Johnston, Matthew Maller, Steven Sutton, Joshua Zimmerman and Tom Weymouth on the score-sheet. Ashley Yeoman was once again on target for the home side.

The remaining top tier games ended all square. Torbay Police took a two goal lead at Erme Valley through Sam Chorley and Marc Hagland but a brace from Ryan McNaught and a Matt Hill strike put hosts Ivybridge Town Reserves on course for the win. However, the Bees are starting to expect late goals in their games and they duly snatched a point with a late Zac Chancellor penalty.

Winless Brixham AFC Reserves drew their third game in four as they were held 1-1 at home by Plympton Athletic Reserves. Michael Barnes scored for the Fishermen with Kieran O’Melia finding the net for Plympton. The visitors ended the game with ten men after Tug Walkey was shown a red card.

Ashburton and Galmpton United are already opening up a gap at the top of Division One, both sides enjoying wins and clean sheets. There were doubles for Ben Goble and Callum Noyce as the Ashes won 6-0 at home to bottom side Paignton Villa Reserves, Nathan Harvey and Nicholas Skinner also on target. Galmpton scored twice in each half at Buckfastleigh Rangers Reserves to maintain their 100 per cent record. Toby Edmundson, Joe Massey, Sam Massey and Joseph Morey each celebrated a goal for the Greens.

Chudleigh Athletic Reserves head the chasing pack and their young side were good value for their win at Harbertonford. Liam Payne and Ali Chuchuck put the visitors two up before David Hatch’s superb goal narrowed the deficit before half-time. After the break, a second goal from Chuchuck and a screamer from substitute William Christophers saw Chudleigh all but home and dry although Hatch did add a second for the home side.

Beesands Rovers were hoping to build on the previous week’s win and things were looking bright for them after 20 minutes at Coach Road with Jack Eades’ strike giving them the lead at half-time. But despite creating plenty of chances to be well ahead at the break, opponents Paignton Saints Reserves managed to equalise before half-time.

The tide then turned when Callum Green saw red after a challenge on a Saints player although the visitors felt aggrieved that the home player wasn’t also sent off for retaliation, particularly as Saints then went on to score three more times to run out 4-1 winners. Saints’ goalscorers were Liam Walton, with a brace, Jacob Osborne and Ian Simons.

There was also controversy at Kingskerswell and Chelston where Sam Powell, ‘Kerswell’s young goalkeeper, survived a strong shout for a red card after he upended an Upton Athletic player who was through on goal. Lee Chamberlain gave Upton the lead just after the half-hour mark but a deft chip, two minutes later, from Kuba Sobczak saw the sides level at half-time. The substitutes proved key after the break with Darren and Jordan Bastow both scoring for Upton and James Horrocks on target for ‘Kerswell as Upton edged the game 3-2.