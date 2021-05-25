Ultra impressive Torbay Tri Club members

Published: 2:08 PM May 25, 2021

Another busy weekend for Torbay Tri Club members started early on Saturday, May 15.

Kevin Lofts took on the Devon Coast to Coast Ultra Marathon which started on the beach in Wembury, South Devon and took the athletes over an incredible 117 miles before finishing in Lynmouth in North Devon.

The run had all the variety Devon has to offer with the route meandering north through towns and villages as well as crossing the naturally beautiful Dartmoor and Exmoor.

If the distance, elevation and terrain wasn’t enough, the weather decided to add the final challenge to the weekend with regular heavy downpours testing the athletes and making the endeavour to the finish even more impressive.

Kevin completed the ultra in a superb eighth place in a time of 29 hours 11 minutes.

Nik Langdon-Ward was also in ultra marathon action at the Albion Westcountry Flat 50 mile race on Saturday, May 15.

Starting in Taunton, the route eased athletes in via the flat Taunton to Bridgwater canal for the first 15 miles. Despite it’s name the route certainly isn’t flat and once past Bridgwater, the race heads up to the North Somerset coast and past the Hinkley Point nuclear power station as it heads towards the finish in Minehead.

The north Somerset coast normally provides great views across to Wales, but Nik was also having to contend with the weekend of torrential rain and flooded paths, as well as terrain that consisted of gravel tow paths, marshland and sand dunes.

Nik seeking value for money even ran an extra five miles with some navigation issues, but still completed the event in an excellent 12 hours 47 minutes.

Podiums in world qualifiers

In triathlon, Donald Brooks and Laura Wakeham were in action at the Eton Dorney Sprints on Sunday, May 16.

The race took place at the home of the 2012 London Olympic Games rowing lake and consisted of a 750 metre swim, 21.2km ride over a 4 lap closed bike section and 5km out and back run. Donald and Laura were racing in the ITU sprint qualifier race for the British age-group team and were both performing at their usual high level.

Although heavy rain made the first two bike laps tricky to ride Donald managed to win his age group and placed fourth overall whilst Laura finished in a solid third position in her age category.

Donald Brooks 4th (1st Male Vet 40-44) 1:00:04. Laura Wakeham 132 (3rd Female 25-29) 1:12:25.

#51Fiver Standard Distance

The Cotswolds Water Park is a popular location throughout the season for triathlon and the DB Max #51Fiver Standard distance triathlon is no exception for 600 athletes on Sunday, May 16.

The warm shallow waters of Lake 32 for a 1500 metre swim starts the race before competitors head out onto the rolling roads towards Malmesbury, before returning for a 10km run on paths around the lakes.

The race is a perfect introduction to those wishing to step up to standard distant triathlon with smooth roads and the safe swim at an ideal location, but equally ideal for the seasoned triathlete looking for a post winter test at the standard distance.

Luckily, the forecast of heavy rain held off for four Torbay Tri Club members racing, but the surrounding paths having been waterlogged for the days prior made the run an especially slippery and muddy affair.

Nick Cull and Rich Humphreys both had solid races and well deserved PB’s over the standard distance.

Davina Cull and Rachel Carter were racing in their first standard distance triathlons and having trained hard both did exceptionally well.

38 Nick Cull 2:17:16, 224 Rich Humpreys 2:41:45, 474 Davina Cull 3:12:38, 499 Rachel Carter 3:20:09