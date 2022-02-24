News Things to do Sport Building a Greater Torbay Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > Sport

'Unsafe fence' means TUFC vs Wealdstone game to be played behind closed doors

Author Picture Icon

Dave Thomas

Published: 1:29 PM February 24, 2022
Wealdstone FC's Grosvenor Vale ground

Wealdstone FC's Grosvenor Vale ground - Credit: Katie Chan

Hundreds of Torquay United fans have had their plans to watch Saturday's match at Wealdstone dashed after safety issues have forced the closure of the west London club's ground  

In a throwback to last season's 'lockdown' measures, Gary Johnson's men will have to play behind closed doors at the weekend, because the local council at Wealdstone have ruled that a section of perimeter fencing in the Away section at Grosvenor Vale is unsafe. 

The Stones had been forced to repair earlier damage in that area, but it seems that further damage was caused when Wrexham fans celebrated a winning goal there recently. 

United had been expected to take around 300 fans to the game, representing a significant loss of revenue for Wealdstone.

