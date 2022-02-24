Hundreds of Torquay United fans have had their plans to watch Saturday's match at Wealdstone dashed after safety issues have forced the closure of the west London club's ground

In a throwback to last season's 'lockdown' measures, Gary Johnson's men will have to play behind closed doors at the weekend, because the local council at Wealdstone have ruled that a section of perimeter fencing in the Away section at Grosvenor Vale is unsafe.

The Stones had been forced to repair earlier damage in that area, but it seems that further damage was caused when Wrexham fans celebrated a winning goal there recently.

United had been expected to take around 300 fans to the game, representing a significant loss of revenue for Wealdstone.