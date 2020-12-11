Little back in the frame for United

Published: 5:54 AM December 11, 2020 Updated: 4:55 PM December 16, 2020

Armani Little of Torquay United beats Tarryn Allarakhia of Crawley Town during the FA Cup First Round Match between Torquay United and Crawley Town at Plainmoor on 8 November. Photo: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Gulls preparing to extend amazing run at King’s Lynn

Midfielder Armani Little has been included in Torquay United’s squad which will try to extend their record-breaking start to the season away to King’s Lynn Town on Saturday (3pm).

Little, who has recovered from a pelvic injury after the hamstring problems which interrupted his 2019-2020 season, joins an otherwise unchanged group of players seeking to extend their unbeaten National League run to eleven games.

Manager Gary Johnson revealed: “Armani has done plenty of work and, although it might be just too early for him, he is close enough for us to take him along and keep him involved.”

Johnson added: “Since Tuesday night (Maidenhead 2-1) some of the lads have needed a bit of a break and rest, but come Saturday we should have a full bill of health of the lads involved in midweek.

“This is another very important game during an important spell.

“We fully respect King’s Lynn, because they’ve had some good results and we have researched them as thoroughly as any team we’ve played. “

The capacity at Lynn’s ground, The Walks, been limited to 1,400, and stand seats are costing £25 and standing £22, with no concessions at all, which hasn’t gone down well with the locals.

But on the pitch manager Ian Culverhouse and his promotion winning team are making a decent fist of life at this level for the first time.

They can score goals, with proven forwards like Adam Marriott, Michael Gash and Jamar Loza in the team, plus ex-Gull Ryan Jarvis also in midfield.

But Lynn have also conceded more goals (30) than anyone else in the division, as well as being on the end of a recent 6-1 FA Cup defeat at League One Portsmouth.

It’s not likely to turn into a dour slog.

United fans will keep an eye out for a handful of other key games, none more potentially important than Stockport, fifth with games in hand, at home to Sutton (2nd).

Solihull Moors, 14th but with a 100% home record, also entertain Bromley (6th) and Yeovil Town, who finally clinched a badly needed first win at Bromley on Tuesday night, meet Notts County (3rd) at Huish Park.