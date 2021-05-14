TUFC Player of the Season vote

Published: 7:16 PM May 14, 2021

The Torbay Weekly is proud to again sponsor the Torquay United Player of the Season vote for 2020-21.

The vote will be conducted directly through the club’s official website www.torquayunited.com/vote-for-your-2020-21-player-of-the-season/

Last season it was Ben Whitfield who picked up the senior honour, whilst his namesake Ben Wynter took home the Young Player of the Season award.

“I wouldn’t dream of picking a player of the season,” said United manager Gary Johnson.

“For me, every player has given his full commitment and all his energy to me and this Football Club throughout the season. The personality of the group is first class, and if I had a daughter – which I haven’t – I’d be happy for any one of them to bring her home!”

The vote for both categories is open NOW, and will close at 5pm on Monday, May 24.



