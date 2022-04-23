Volunteer goalie scores and saves penalty - TUFC Ladies vs Exeter City

Torquay United's Ellie Bishop holds off Ellie Gulliver during the match between Torquay United Women and Royal Wootton Bassett Ladies at Coach Road on Sunday. - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

'Volunteer' goalkeeper Sasha Mole was the unlikely heroine as Torquay United Ladies shocked higher-ranked Exeter City to win the Devon Women's Premier Cup for the first time in a dramatic penalty shoot-out at Newton Abbot on Friday night.

It looked all over for the Gulls when holders City, who had hit the woodwork twice, led 1-0 through Corinne Pengelly (85mins) in front of nearly 600 fans at Coach Road.

But United, who claimed that Pengelly's goal was offside, fought back to equalise in the sixth minute of stoppage-time when Beth Everson was fouled and Leah Brookes converted from the spot (1-1).

Mole, an outfielder who had agreed to play in goal because the regular keeper was unavailable, clinched the player-of-the-match award in the shoot-out which followed.

She took the first penalty herself, and scored, and then saved from City's Steph Beck.

Torquay United Reserves strengthened their position at the top of the table with 5-1 away win over Plainmoor Ladies - Credit: Submitted

It was 4-4 after the first round of kicks, but Tracey Cross gave United the lead again in 'sudden death', and then Jess Sandland's final penalty for City was a weak one and Mole saved again!

"We've been practising penalties all week. But I'm in shock," said United manager Steve Elswood, who himself stepped up to the job recently after the departure of Grant Fisher.

Mole added: "I'm speechless!"