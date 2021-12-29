TUFC investigation into supporter complaints

General view of Plainmoor before the National League match between Torquay United and Yeovil Town at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Sunday 26th December 2021 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Torquay United have announced a 'full investigation' into reports of unacceptable behaviour by some Gulls fans at the 3-0 victory over Yeovil Town on Boxing Day.

The club has not so far cited any details, but it talks of 'incidents which marred our win' and says: "The club would like to stress that, whilst the vast majority of supporters were once again a credit to our football club, TUAFC has a zero-tolerance policy regarding any behaviour of the nature being reported.

"Any so-called fans identified as partaking in these acts will never be welcome at Plainmoor, and the club will be issuing any perpetrators with life fans from the stadium accordingly.

"We will not allow the mindless actions of a few to tarnish our proud reputation."

There have been allegations of chants directed at Glovers fans relating to the suicide last March of Town captain Lee Collins.

A crowd of 3,830 were at the Boxing Day derby, including 643 Yeovil supporters, and the match was marked by two red and five yellow cards for the visitors.

But the afternoon appeared to pass without any serious problems, until reports of some chants emerged later.

United also took 428 of their own fans to Hampshire for a 2-1 defeat by mid-table National League rivals Eastleigh 48 hours after the Yeovil game, but there have not been any reports of trouble there.