FA Trophy draw for United

Published: 7:14 AM December 10, 2020 Updated: 4:56 PM December 16, 2020

Gulls will be on the road before Christmas

TORQUAY United’s last match before Christmas will be an away tie in the Buildbase FA Trophy against either Aveley or Chesham United.

Essex side Aveley, of the Isthmian League, and Southern League Chesham, from Buckinghamshire, will meet in the Second Round next Tuesday night, and the winners will host former finalists United on Saturday week, December 19.

Aveley would be new territory for the Gulls, but they have met Chesham before – United needed a replay before winning 2-0 away in December 2015, both goals scored by former WBA forward Andre Wright.

Trophy fixtures are having to be crammed in to complete the competition alongside the pressures of a Covid-affected league season.

National League leaders Torquay will have a rare week’s break after the Trophy tie before tackling Christmas and New Year games against Yeovil Town on Boxing Day (H) and January 1 (A) and Weymouth (A) on December 28.