TUFC: Ex-manager Hargreaves wants to return to management

Chris Hargreaves, promotion-winning captain and ex-manager of Torquay United, wants to return to club management after leaving Bristol Rovers.

Hargreaves, 49, who had coached at Rovers for six years and been Academy Manager for nearly two, left the Pirates by mutual consent last weekend.

Rumours linking him with the vacant manager's job at Eastleigh were always wide of the mark - the Spitfires have appointed ex-Havant & Waterlooville boss Lee Bradbury.

Woking also sacked their manager Alan Dowson this week, but Hargreaves is currently believed to be a contender for another National League post.

Also, a matchday NL pundit for BT Sport, Exeter-based Hargreaves said: "One hundred percent, I want to get back into management - it's what I'm about and what I see myself doing."

After a 690-game playing career for his hometown club Grimsby, West Bromwich Albion, Hereford United, Plymouth Argyle, Northampton Town, Oxford United twice and Torquay, Hargreaves was working as Under-21 coach at AFC Bournemouth when he was offered the chance to manage the relegation-threatened Gulls in January 2014.

He could not keep United in the Football League in the face of ever-tightening finances and eventually left in the summer of 2015 after a supporters' consortium took over from owner Thea Bristow.

During his time at Bristol Rovers, he was assistant to manager Graham Coughlan, hauling the Pirates out of relegation trouble, before reverting to his responsibilities with the youth set-up.