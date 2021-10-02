News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > Sport

Tributes to Peter Darke

Author Picture Icon

Dave Thomas

Published: 2:47 PM October 2, 2021   
Torquay United logo

Torquay United logo - Credit: TUFC

Devon football fans are remembering former Torquay United and Plymouth Argyle favourite Peter Darke with affection after the defender, who played for all three of Devon's professional clubs, died at the age of 67. 

Exeter-born Darke joined Plymouth as a teenager and, at a time when Argyle rose into the Second Division (Championship), played 107 times from 1971-77. 

After a loan spell with the Grecians, he made 67 appearances in two years for the Gulls before joining Minehead, Wellington and Saltash in the Western League, although he continued to live and work in Torquay. 

The son-in-law of former United great Tommy Northcott, he was fond of saying that his uncompromising style would be impossible now, which generously overlooked what a dependable and versatile player he was. 

Torquay United
Devon

Don't Miss

The Torwood Street development in Torquay. Photo:Bettesworths

Nightmare on Torwood Street continues...

Sally Allen

Author Picture Icon
Connor Lemonheigh-Evans of Torquay United at the final whistle during the National League match betw

Torquay United

Fitness hopes for Connor

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
One of the garden parties during lockdown

Covid - A Year On

Top health and wellbeing award for Paignton care home

Nikki Belso

person
Store staff and their bosses

Austins battle through Spanish flu, World War Two and now pandemic but...

Jim Parker

person