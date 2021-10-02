Tributes to Peter Darke

Published: 2:47 PM October 2, 2021

Devon football fans are remembering former Torquay United and Plymouth Argyle favourite Peter Darke with affection after the defender, who played for all three of Devon's professional clubs, died at the age of 67.

Exeter-born Darke joined Plymouth as a teenager and, at a time when Argyle rose into the Second Division (Championship), played 107 times from 1971-77.

After a loan spell with the Grecians, he made 67 appearances in two years for the Gulls before joining Minehead, Wellington and Saltash in the Western League, although he continued to live and work in Torquay.

The son-in-law of former United great Tommy Northcott, he was fond of saying that his uncompromising style would be impossible now, which generously overlooked what a dependable and versatile player he was.