Tributes to Bernie

Published: 6:26 AM October 9, 2021

The world of South Devon rugby has lost one of its true 'greats' with the death of Bernie Caunter, a son of Brixham who crossed the bay to spend more than 20 years with Torquay Athletic at a time when the Tics were a power in the Westcountry and beyond.

Caunter, whose brothers Mike and Ted also played at the Recreation Ground, was a brave, astute and match-winning scrum-half in a career which ran from pre-league 1963-1985.

It was an era when Torquay were the pre-eminent club in the area, their fixture list sprinkled with leading English and Welsh teams, and Exeter and Plymouth Albion among regular victims in front of four-figure gates at the Rec.

Caunter was a popular figure across the SW game, and Brixham RFC have readily agreed to host the 'wake' at Astley Park after his funeral, which will be held at the town's All Saints Church on Friday, October 22 (2.30pm).