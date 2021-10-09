News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > Sport

Tributes to Bernie

Author Picture Icon

Dave Thomas

Published: 6:26 AM October 9, 2021   
Colts tribute for Bernie

Colts tribute for Bernie - Credit: Torquay RFC

The world of South Devon rugby has lost one of its true 'greats' with the death of Bernie Caunter, a son of Brixham who crossed the bay to spend more than 20 years with Torquay Athletic at a time when the Tics were a power in the Westcountry and beyond.

Caunter, whose brothers Mike and Ted also played at the Recreation Ground, was a brave, astute and match-winning scrum-half in a career which ran from pre-league 1963-1985.

It was an era when Torquay were the pre-eminent club in the area, their fixture list sprinkled with leading English and Welsh teams, and Exeter and Plymouth Albion among regular victims in front of four-figure gates at the Rec.

Caunter was a popular figure across the SW game, and Brixham RFC have readily agreed to host the 'wake' at Astley Park after his funeral, which will be held at the town's All Saints Church on Friday, October 22 (2.30pm).

Rugby
Torbay News

Don't Miss

Sally Allen's fashion boutique in Torwood Street, Torquay

Sally Allen: Nightmare on Torwood Street!

Sally Allen

Author Picture Icon
Aaron Downes, Assistant First Team Manager of Torquay United putting the players through their paces

Football

Gary Johnson: We have a structure that stops money dividing our United...

Gary Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Goal celebrations for Joe Lewis of Torquay United during the National League match between Torquay U

Torquay United

Lewis leads United masterclass

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Torquay United logo

Torquay United

Tributes to Peter Darke

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon