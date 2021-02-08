Tributes for Tony Collins

Published: 9:32 PM February 8, 2021

Tributes from across football are pouring in for ex-Torquay United winger Tony Collins, the first black manager in the English game, who has died at the age of 94.

West London-born Collins had played for York City, Watford and Norwich City before he signed for Torquay in the summer of 1955.

He scored 18 goals in 92 appearances at Plainmoor, in a team which finished fifth and then second in the old Third Division South, missing out on promotion to the Second Division (Championship) to Ipswich Town on goal-average in 1957.

Collins went on to play for Watford again, Crystal Palace and Rochdale, where he was appointed manager in 1960 and took the Spotland club to the League Cup Final two years later.

He later became a respected scout for England under Don Revie, Bristol City, Manchester United and Leeds United among others.

Former Reds manager Sir Alex Ferguson was one of many senior figures in the game to pay tribute, saying: “His family should be very proud of all he achieved.”

Howard Wilkinson, chairman of the League Managers’ Association, described Collins as ‘a true pioneer of the sport’.