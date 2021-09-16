Tough to swallow for Torquay United
Football can have a cruel way of putting the boot in when someone is on the floor, as Torquay United rediscovered on Tuesday night.
As if a fourth defeat in six games, 2-1 at Solihull Moors, wasn't bad enough, followed by a no-punches-pulled verdict from manager Gary Johnson, Gulls fans then scanned the other National League results and felt the proverbial knife being twisted.
Four of the players who left Plainmoor at the end of last season scored for their new clubs.
Josh Umerah's two goals for Wealdstone were not enough to save them from a 3-2 defeat at Notts County.
It was Kyle Cameron - he turned down a new contract with Torquay to join the Magpies - who scored what turned out to be their second-half winner.
And Billy Waters and ex-Plainmoor loanee Scott Boden both hit the net as Waters' new club FC Halifax Town earned a 2-2 draw at Boden's Boreham Wood.
Johnson made it clear that he has already seen enough to start making some pretty tough decisions on his new-look squad, saying: "At the moment, one or two are not looking up to this level unfortunately."
United have already added one new signing this week - former Cheltenham Town winger Alex Addai has penned a short-term contract while he works up to full fitness.
Johnson had also hinted that he was trying to strengthen a defence which has conceded 16 goals in those first six games.
Whether he can do that before Southend United come to Plainmoor on Saturday remains to be seen, but the pressure is on.
United have already lost their first three home league games for the first time in 60 years, and they have never lost the first four on the trot since they were elected to the Football League in 1927.