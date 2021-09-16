News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > Sport

Tough to swallow for Torquay United

Author Picture Icon

Dave Thomas

Published: 8:04 AM September 16, 2021   
Torquay United players Danny Wright and Ben Wynter applaud the travelling fans after the Vanarama N

Torquay United players Danny Wright and Ben Wynter applaud the travelling fans after the Vanarama National League Match between Solihull Moors and Torquay United at Damson Parkway, Solihull on September 14 - PHOTO: Steve Bond/PPAUK - Credit: Steve Bond/Pinnacle

Football can have a cruel way of putting the boot in when someone is on the floor, as Torquay United rediscovered on Tuesday night. 

As if a fourth defeat in six games, 2-1 at Solihull Moors, wasn't bad enough, followed by a no-punches-pulled verdict from manager Gary Johnson, Gulls fans then scanned the other National League results and felt the proverbial knife being twisted. 

Four of the players who left Plainmoor at the end of last season scored for their new clubs. 

Josh Umerah's two goals for Wealdstone were not enough to save them from a 3-2 defeat at Notts County. 

It was Kyle Cameron - he turned down a new contract with Torquay to join the Magpies - who scored what turned out to be their second-half winner. 

And Billy Waters and ex-Plainmoor loanee Scott Boden both hit the net as Waters' new club FC Halifax Town earned a 2-2 draw at Boden's Boreham Wood. 

Johnson made it clear that he has already seen enough to start making some pretty tough decisions on his new-look squad, saying: "At the moment, one or two are not looking up to this level unfortunately." 

Most Read

  1. 1 National League - who's gone where
  2. 2 Gary Johnson predicting personnel changes
  3. 3 Solihull Moors 2 Torquay United 1
  1. 4 World record breaking Brendon welcomed home to Torquay
  2. 5 Gulls owner calls for return of live streaming
  3. 6 New statue will celebrate life and works of Agatha Christie
  4. 7 Five hours of racing as Regatta 2021 Championship series draws to a close
  5. 8 Two wheels join four on centre stage
  6. 9 Alison has no limits - and that's why she's in line for top award
  7. 10 Tall order for Torquay United

United have already added one new signing this week - former Cheltenham Town winger Alex Addai has penned a short-term contract while he works up to full fitness. 

Johnson had also hinted that he was trying to strengthen a defence which has conceded 16 goals in those first six games. 

Whether he can do that before Southend United come to Plainmoor on Saturday remains to be seen, but the pressure is on. 

United have already lost their first three home league games for the first time in 60 years, and they have never lost the first four on the trot since they were elected to the Football League in 1927. 

Torquay United
Torbay News

Don't Miss

Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United before the National League match between Torquay United and

Torquay United

"I see what supporters see" Gary Johnson

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Gary Johnson before the match between Torquay United and Barnet at Plainmoor on Saturday

Torquay United

Proactive plans in the transfer market

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Dan Holman of Torquay United celebrates in the direction of the travelling Torquay United supporter

Torquay United

Torquay United follow-up mission

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
The Richmond Hotel, Croft Road, Torquay

Torbay Council

Council rents entire hotel as 'circuit breaker' to Torbay's housing crisis

Joe Ives Local Democracy Reporter

person