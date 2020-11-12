There is an absolute belter to be played in Lisbon and a repeat of the 2016 European Championships final, as the current champions from Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo and all that, host World Cup winners France.

We stay on the international stage for a showdown between Switzerland and a Spain team in transition, but still capable of some amazing football.

Torquay United follow up that extraordinary FA Cup defeat to Crawley Town with a home clash against Boreham Wood, plus three more from the National League.

This week’s Predicta – can you beat chief sports writer Dave Thomas?

PORTUGAL v FRANCE - Portugal win 2-1

Both unbeaten, goalless in Paris last time, so something has to give - all set for Ronaldo to deliver.

SWITZERLAND v SPAIN - Spain win 2-0

Spain won 1-0 in Madrid, and will be stung by 1-0 defeat in the Ukraine last month - they’ll have too much.

BARNET v BROMLEY - a draw 1-1

Peter Beadle has tightened the Bees’ defence, but both sides are struggling for goals, so another tight one.

CHESTERFIELD v MAIDENHEAD UNITED - Chesterfield win 3-1

Early surprises Maidenhead will score, but Spireites are finding some form at last and can win at home.

TORQUAY UNITED v BOREHAM WOOD - Gulls to win 3-2

In-form United on a mission after that Cup craziness and Wood also have promotion quality - belter coming up.

WOKING v YEOVIL TOWN - Yeovil win 2-1

New signing Joe Quigley has boosted Town - they can finally break their league duck at inconsistent Woking.

How to Play: Click sign up to take part on www.torbayweekly.co.uk. To submit your scores, click the Make Prediction link in the top-right of the weekly table. Your predictions must be submitted by 10am on the day of the fixtures to be included in the competition.

You will receive one point for a correct result or three points for a correct score, with a maximum of 18 points available each week.