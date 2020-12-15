Many Torquay United fans viewed Saturday’s game at King’s Lynn Town with some trepidation and, although a 0-0 draw did not dismay them, it certainly did not satisfy manager Gary Johnson.

“We’ve got to get back on the bike,“ says Johnson ahead of tonight’s match against Dagenham & Redbridge (19th) at Plainmoor

He expressed his disappointment in his side’s attacking display – the first time they have failed to score in 15 league and cup games – but United’s current position must be envied by almost every other club in the country.

Unbeaten in 13 league matches, a six-point lead plus a goal-difference nearly twice as good as anyone else – even Johnson is happy with that.

“Won 10, Drawn 2, Lost 1 – no one would have thought that was possible at the start, but we must keep going,“ he stressed.

“And our Yellow Army is going to be more important with each game now.“

United finished the King’s Lynn game without skipper Asa Hall, and they are frustrated, to say the least, that their appeal against his red card fell on deaf ears at the FA.

Hall, who has been such a key figure in attack and defence, starts a three-match suspension tonight. There is also a doubt over on-loan defender Sam Sherring, who is trying to shake off an ankle injury.

But midfielder Armani Little is very much back in the squad, and defenders Ben Wynter and Dean Moxey aren’t far away.

Dagenham have failed to find any consistency so far, especially at home.

Manager Daryl McMahon, who once played for the Gulls on loan from West Ham, read the riot act after a 2-1 defeat at Aldershot recently.

The Daggers promptly won 3-2 at Weymouth, but just when they must have fancied themselves to beat Altrincham at home on Saturday, they misfired in a 0-1 loss.

They were without another ex-United loanee, centre forward Paul McCallum, at the weekend, but he’s back from suspension now.

They have attacking pace in Darren McQueen and invention in Angelo Balanta and Myles Weston. Both fixtures finished in goalless draws last season. Another one is unlikely to satisfy Johnson.