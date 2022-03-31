Youth stars looking for the next step

Torquay United U18s celebrate after being crowned South West Counties Youth League Champions during the National League match between Torquay United and Weymouth at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 26th March 2022 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Getting the best players from their Youth team to have an impact at first-team level is the next priority for Torquay United's Academy, says manager Gary Johnson.

The Gulls have given professional contracts to several promising youngsters over the last three seasons, and all the current crop are currently out on loan at Southern or Western League clubs.

But none have so far broken into the National League side on a regular basis.

This year's Under-18 side is the best that United have produced since the Academy was relaunched four years ago - under coach Chris Todd, they have already won the SW Counties League for the first time and are hoping to win two more cup competitions.

Johnson and his staff will have to make pro-deal decisions on several of that squad in the next few months.

He said: "The Under-18s are doing really well this year, and we know all those boys well - many of them have trained with us.

"We haven't got a Reserve or Under-21 team, but hopefully we can produce a couple of lads in the near future to go right through to the first-team - that's the nitty-gritty."

United's youth team is closely linked with the South Devon College/ProDirect Academy, which has also reached the final of the English Colleges FA Senior Cup - several players are in both sides.

That final, against Bishop Burton College from Beverley, will be played at Doncaster Rovers' Keepmoat Stadium on the evening of Wednesday, April 27.

United's two cup final dates have also been finalised.

The Devon Youth Cup Final, against Tavistock, will be at Devon FA headquarters at Newton Abbot on Sunday, April 17, and the SW Counties Youth League Final, against Bridgwater United, on Saturday, April 23.